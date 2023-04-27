Advances in innovation and technology will make El Salvador a regional benchmark

The presidential commissioner for Strategic Projects, Cristian Flores, highlighted the advances in innovation and technology that El Salvador is experiencing, which are leading the country to become a regional benchmark.

“El Salvador is on its way to being a regional hub in innovation and technology. The Law to encourage the technology industry was recently approved, reducing taxes for 15 years,” said the official.

In addition, Flores reported that this new law benefits technological areas such as: cloud services, artificial intelligence, massive data analysis, cybersecurity solutions; in addition, activities related to the management and operation of hardware.