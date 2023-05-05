Advances in the installation and switching on of smart traffic lights in the Metropolitan Area of ​​San Salvador

The Government continues to work to improve connectivity and road safety, on a national scale, for this reason it executes important projects with a high impact on the population. One of them is the one that is already being carried out, in which it is contemplated to change the traffic light park on a national scale, starting in the Metropolitan Area of ​​San Salvador. […]

