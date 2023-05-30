Advances of Ruta del Sol 3 in Chiriguaná and Curumaní will be socialized

The National Infrastructure Agency (ANI), together with the concessionaire YUMA, announced this Monday through their official channels that they will socialize the progress of the works of Ruta del Sol 3 in the section of the municipality of Chiriguaná, Cesar.

According to the ANI, the execution will be analyzed during the first semester of this year, for this, the citizens, control entities, and all the interested parties were summoned for Thursday, June 1 at 10 am, in the Olympic Village of that territory.

In addition to providing information on the progress of the concession contract, YUMA would expose other works planned in the project, “the guidelines of property management, social and as well as the Environmental Management Plan”.

IN SAN ROCK

That same day, and at the same time, there will be another similar event in San Roque, Curumaní corregimiento, center of the department. The socialization will take place in the San Roque Library.