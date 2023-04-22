“Advances of the Electoral Process”, first forum for the 2023 elections

Risaralda will have 2,577 polling stations enabled for the 2023 regional elections

Seeking that the department of Risaralda continue to have spaces where a democratic day can be built with guarantees for citizens, the first forum “Advances of the Electoral Process – Elections 2023” was held, which was attended by the Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello, the National Registrar, Alexander Vega, the mayor of Pereira, Carlos Maya and the governor of Risaralda, Víctor Manuel Tamayo.

These types of meetings are held in order to correct the shortcomings that have occurred in previous processes, as well as training the different actors in the department of Risaralda.

The National Registrar announced that two new polling stations for the municipalities of Pueblo Rico and Mistrató are already authorized for Risaralda, specifically for the indigenous area where a large number of this community lives.

According to the official Vega Rocha, there are departments such as Nariño, Chocó, Norte de Santander and Meta, where the alarms are on due to issues with the Farc dissidents, illegal groups such as criminal gangs, which may have direct interference with the electorate, the concern The main thing is the constraint with the voter, which is nothing other than interfering with the free and spontaneous vote of the people.

He also expressed his confidence in the institutionality of the country in the face of the 2023 elections, “the measures adopted for the electoral contest must avoid, among other phenomena, the constraint of the voter, I have full confidence that the measures will be taken according to the electoral risk maps and that the appropriate actions are carried out. I trust our military and police forces,” Vega Rocha said.

The cycle of forums was aimed at the mayors of the department, municipal representatives, members of political parties and movements, members of oversight and observation missions, officials of different public entities involved in the electoral process and citizens in general, interested in the electoral process. of 2023.

Opinions

Victor Manuel Size

Governor of Risaralda

“We have been working closely with the National Registry, until now voting coverage would be guaranteed for the entire department, we hope that the other polling stations that we have requested will be approved, especially in Puerto de Oro since the displacement of these populations is from 6 to 7 hours on the back of a mule, I also highlight the great commitment of the public force to avoid threats and constraint to the voter, the Vías del Samán are also solved with resources from the Cerritos toll but this is a contingency that one understands, Apart from this, it is expected that the Vías del Samán project will be completed”.

Alexander Vega Rocha

National Registrar

“Today with the Attorney General of the Nation we have made a launch on electoral monitoring of the October elections and one of the alarms that we have with the Electoral Council and the Attorney General’s Office are the municipalities that have a great increase in the registration of identity cards for transhumance, in the face of this scourge we have previously activated a plan that involves the use of artificial intelligence to cross-reference the databases of these citizens and cancel these registrations of identity cards before the month of September, we are moving forward to prevent them from reaching the In October, these people who are committing the crime of registering identity cards, we hope that where this is happening we can intervene immediately, it is said that there are about 20 municipalities in Colombia where there is an alarm of electoral transhumance”.

Daisy White Hair

Attorney General of the Nation

“We are going to be informing you and keeping you informed of all the mechanisms and tools and instruments that we are going to take into account of the different visions and the work of the entire electoral process in Colombia, which began on October 29 of last year, the processes Electoral processes and citizen participation mechanisms are essential for a democracy, they are undoubtedly the main tool that citizens have to influence public affairs and to be able to materialize each one of the citizens their will, defending democracy implies ensuring transparent electoral processes, where the participation of each and every one of us is guaranteed”.