Advancing Rural Customs Transformation: Exchanging Experiences and Promoting a New Style of Civilization

Exchange experiences and practices, advocate a new style of civilization

On August 9th, a special governance work promotion meeting for outstanding problems in key areas of rural customs and customs was held in Fengxian County. The meeting aimed to exchange experiences and practices in promoting the work of changing customs in rural areas, while advocating a new style of civilization.

Zhang Ying’an, deputy director of the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, delivered a speech at the meeting, emphasizing the significance of promoting the work of changing customs in rural areas. He urged all participants to enhance their sense of responsibility, mission, and urgency in order to ensure the successful implementation of the special governance work.

The meeting also highlighted the need for systematic planning and efforts in multiple directions. The agricultural and rural departments were called upon to play a leading role in overall planning and coordination to promote the implementation of various tasks. It was also stressed that grassroots party organizations should be utilized as battle fortresses, strengthening the ideological and moral construction of rural areas to enhance the spiritual outlook of farmers.

As part of the meeting, a list of 100 outstanding volunteers in the rural areas of the province was read out, and certificates were issued to the volunteer representatives. This recognition aimed to acknowledge and encourage the contributions made by these volunteers in promoting positive change in rural communities.

Additionally, representatives from the Agriculture and Rural Bureaus of Xi’an, Weinan, and Yan’an, as well as the governments of Fengxian, Fugu, and Hanyin counties, made exchange speeches during the meeting. They shared their experiences and best practices in implementing initiatives to change customs and promote a new style of civilization in their respective areas.

To further enrich the participants’ understanding and knowledge, visits were organized to various volunteer service stations in Fengxian County. They visited the Fengxian Volunteer Service Federation’s “Red Xiaofeng” Volunteer Service Station, as well as Fengzhou Village, Caoliangyi Village, and Yanwan Village. These visits provided practical insights into effective volunteer work and community development.

The meeting served as a platform for exchanging experiences and practices, with a focus on advancing the work of changing customs in rural areas. By promoting a new style of civilization, the aim is to improve the living standards and overall well-being of residents in these communities.

