Advancing the Construction of ‘One Integration and Four Modernizations’: Tongxiang Judicial Bureau Implements Multiple Measures

Tongxiang Judicial Bureau has recently implemented multiple measures to promote the construction of “one integration and four modernizations,” aiming to build a model construction community of judicial administrative agencies.

Taking “ideological politicization, work projectization, task listization, and efficient execution” as the starting point, the bureau is determined to strengthen the political foundation and build a strong team. To achieve this, they have established a learning mechanism for leadership, party members, and business integration learning. Special study discussions, such as “Four Dare to Be the First” and “Six Haves and Don’ts,” are held to enhance political awareness and conscious action. The bureau also carries out activities like “Cadres Praise for Integrity” and “Party Style and Clean Government Construction” to promote the awareness and pursuit of clean government.

In order to improve work effectiveness, the Tongxiang Judicial Bureau believes that the project is king. They have held meetings to advance the deployment of key judicial administration tasks and have released eight key work projects, including digital legal public, grass-roots rule of law, and government-enterprise legal service alliance. The tracking service project has been listed as a key project of Jiaxing’s “integration and four modernizations” construction work. The government-enterprise legal service alliance has also been shortlisted for the province’s rule of law construction, actively integrating into the city’s common wealth and people’s livelihood express projects.

To ensure the implementation of tasks, the bureau has created task lists focusing on the central work and main business of judicial administration. They have sorted out and formed 20 important indicators of the rule of law business environment, 10 landmark projects, and 10 major brands of Tongxiang under the rule of law. Special rectification activities, such as addressing “formalism at the fingertips” and “cadres’ failure to take responsibility and inaction,” have been carried out with key issues being listed for rectification. The bureau utilizes the “four forms” of supervision and discipline to create a clean atmosphere and foster a good political environment for starting a business.

Lastly, Tongxiang Judicial Bureau aims to improve the mechanism and create a competitive atmosphere. They have established a reporting and communication mechanism, optimizing decision-making and work deployment through party group meetings and bureau chief office meetings. A mechanism for supervising and airing key tasks regularly has also been put in place to display work results every quarter. In addition, a usual assessment mechanism has been established to select outstanding personnel quarterly, fostering a spirit of excellence.

Through these measures, the Tongxiang Judicial Bureau is dedicated to the construction of “one integration and four modernizations,” with the goal of becoming a model for judicial administrative agencies.

