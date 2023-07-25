Advancing Urban Governance: Tongxiang City Law Enforcement Bureau Implements ‘Three Modernizations’ Approach

Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau is deeply involved in “three modernizations” law enforcement to help urban governance in depth

Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau is making significant strides in their efforts to enhance urban governance by actively engaging in “three modernizations” law enforcement. As part of the “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement reform, the bureau has been implementing innovative strategies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations.

One of their key initiatives is the promotion of “integrated” law enforcement through a comprehensive investigation approach. By building a platform and establishing a unified command system for administrative law enforcement, the bureau is able to coordinate multiple regulatory entities and address various hot spots that require collaborative enforcement. This approach has resulted in a more streamlined and efficient process, with a reduction in the frequency of inspections by nearly 300%. Since the beginning of this year, the bureau has integrated and reduced 126 inspections of merchants.

In addition, the bureau has introduced a new law enforcement model that emphasizes flexibility. By implementing a fault tolerance and exemption mechanism for minor violations, the bureau aims to improve urban appearance and environmental sanitation. They have formulated a list of notification commitments for minor violations that will not be punished, covering more than 26 law enforcement fields. To date, 456 minor violation notices have been issued, with 295 cases of non-punishment in the comprehensive law enforcement line for 2023. Through the use of non-mandatory and flexible law enforcement methods such as guidance, persuasion, and education, the bureau is enhancing the overall level of comprehensive administrative law enforcement in the city. They have also prioritized the restoration of enterprise credit levels, with 256 credit repairs completed thus far.

Furthermore, the bureau is harnessing the power of the digital age by leveraging “Internet +” to empower their law enforcement efforts. They have developed the “Tongcheng e-code” big data platform, which connects with the main data of the market supervision department to collect comprehensive information on the shops along the street. This information is then compiled into an information database, enabling efficient monitoring and regulation of the market. The bureau has also implemented technology-driven solutions to address evidence collection challenges, such as the Yizheng app, which allows for notarization to participate in law enforcement activities remotely. The bureau has handled over 4,000 general procedure cases using this app, and they have established a case data retrieval mechanism with other departments to improve cooperation and information sharing.

The efforts of the Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau have not gone unnoticed. Their main practices have been selected for inclusion in the “Zhejiang Cadre Study and Training Textbook,” making them a standout example within the comprehensive law enforcement system in the province. This recognition underscores the bureau’s commitment to driving impactful change in urban governance.

With their proactive approach to law enforcement and dedication to implementing modern strategies, the Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau is playing a vital role in fostering effective and efficient urban governance. Their efforts are not only making a positive difference in Tongxiang City but also serving as a model for other regions to emulate in their own administrative law enforcement reform endeavors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

