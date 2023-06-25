Adventure tourism in the Darién or the trivialization of a humanitarian crisis

Banalization of a humanitarian crisis

Although the number of migrants has skyrocketed in the last 2 years, with more than 184,000 people having already crossed from Colombia to Panama through the Darién this year (five times more than in the same period of 2022), the humanitarian crisis on this border Nature is not new and people from all over the world -even from Africa and Asia- have been trying to cross the mountains and rivers of the Darien for more than a decade, not exactly to “enjoy an adventure”.

“We are witnesses of what crossing this jungle means for migrants; it is an inhospitable jungle, very difficult, without service, migrants are exposed to a huge number of accidents due to the geography of that jungle (ravines, rivers, etc.) , to diseases due to poor sanitary conditions on the route”explained to EFE Luis Eguiluz, head of mission in Colombia and Panama of Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

This organization carries out almost all the medical consultations at the migrant reception stations in Metetí, on the Panamanian side, at the exit of the jungle.

“It is a true humanitarian crisis (…) We are talking about more than 500 people every day who are exposed to this situation; boys, girls, adolescents, pregnant women, people with different abilities who are exposed to this route,” denounces the head of mission of MSF.

In addition, in this jungle, which has served as a hideout for decades for Colombian guerrillas and paramilitaries, armed groups and traffickers continue to operate, exposing migrants to robberies, assaults, and constant sexual assaults.

“We avoid the direct border zone to Colombia and the eastern Darién. Anything else would be imprudent”, warns the German tourism company. Migrants, however, cannot avoid this transit area and in fact are exposed to paying money to travel a route that remains in the hands of armed and criminal groups.

The intrepid who pay the 3,643 euros are offered security, “latest technology” equipment so as not to get lost and, “in extreme emergencies, a signal is sent via satellite phone.”

At 90 kilometers, the migrants who cross “cannot pay for security, they cannot pay for the easiest routes, so they are exposed to the most difficult routes,” recalls Eguiluz. In the area of ​​Darién through which migrants pass, it is not known how many remain on the way.

“In our medical and mental health consultations we see the suffering caused by exposure to this jungle, therefore any trivialization of this humanitarian crisis does not exactly help to show the tragedy of these people”laments Eguiluz.

