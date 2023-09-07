Adventures of Kami Bhai – Naibaat

You know Kami’s brother. If you don’t know, it’s a surprise. Kamibhai believes that he knows the art of running Pakistan and thanks to his advice, the rulers are able to govern well. Heard that nowadays he is writing a book on the competition of the Prince in which he will tell the rulers how to govern well. Since the Kami brothers are the biggest journalists of the country, they consider it their inherent right to give good advice to the governments.

Kami Bhai was a big fan of Imran Khan. As much as he served Imran Khan during his rule, Imran Khan did not reward him for his endless services, so he turned his back on his mentor and finally turned against him. Now-a-days, the only attempt of Kamibhai is to somehow capture the power of Army Chief General Asim Munir. They have said this in hints, now if the general doesn’t understand, then what can be the fault of Kami Bhai. Kami Bhai had said a few days ago, “Imran Khan, who has been the Prime Minister for three and a half years, is today incompetent and arrested by the convicted politics. With the political fall of Imran Khan, the desire of millions of Pakistanis to get rid of the politics of the families contaminated by the allegations of corruption.” Today, I can say on the basis of reliable and irrefutable evidence that the first lady of that era, Bushra Bibi, was behind Imran Khan’s political decisions. It is said that Sahib Khan used to blindly believe in Bushra Bibi’s studies and predictions based on astronomy. was to allow oneself to be guided by superstitious calculations”.

See another tweet of Kami Bhai: “I am speaking to the Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir. General, a new Pakistan is being born. Pakistan’s two-dynasty politics seemed to get a new lease of life when the 25-year-long political journey of Imran Khan and his PTI came to a sudden halt. This is an important opportunity for us to establish a professional, non-political government. 25 crore Pakistanis are not yearning for another Zardari and another Nawaz Sharif era, they want to break inflation, they want jobs, they want to develop the economy day and night, General Asim Munir Sahib, without martial law, without military rule, an honest, professional, non-political government belongs to Pakistan. Fate can change, you lead, the nation will follow you, God willing. The latest has said, “The time has come for the permanent treatment of the old economic diseases of Pakistan and the leadership of the Pakistan Army has taken up the responsibility. A decisive operation has been started to remove the evils of the Pakistani economy. What happened during the day? On Friday morning, dollars were being sold at 338 rupees in the open market. Today evening, there is no one to buy at 320 rupees. In the gatherings, Pakistan Army expressed its full intentions to end smuggling, dollar betting, today, the big players in the Peshawar Karachi Exchange Market etc. were simply confused and the difference between the interbank and open market started to decrease rapidly.

You might be thinking that today we are only going to talk about Kami Bhai, but that is not the case at all. Many commie brothers of the style of commie brother are currently active on social media who are trying hard and wish that somehow the army will take over the power directly by overturning this system. Are they all on their own or is the agenda being set from somewhere? Army’s job is not to manage the economy but to protect the borders and that is what it should do. The purpose of General Asim Munir’s meetings with businessmen in Karachi and Lahore was not clear. If the army is doing something to boost the economy, it should be appreciated but it can be done within the framework of the constitution. Any unconstitutional act should be discouraged. After this meeting, Zubair Motiwala dropped the rumor that the Army Chief had said that all political parties are corrupt. Karim Dhedi said that before the meeting with the Army Chief, we were very worried, but after the meeting, we have returned home satisfied. The stipend for peace of mind has worked. The army chief has met around 100 capitalists of Karachi and Lahore, these people have played the main role in bringing Pakistan’s economy to this point. I wish the army chief would have talked about giving them a nickel.

In the last period of the previous government, the speedy legislation and the bills that were brought made it clear that Shahbaz Sharif is playing his cards big. No political party responded to General Asim Munir’s meeting with the business community. Before this, General Bajwa has also been holding such meetings with the business community, but the wheel of the economy did not run smoothly. A recipe for improving the economy has been handed over to the military by the business community and they hope that by following their recommendations, the country can be put on the path of development. Any complacency is complacency.

Everyone knows that the current caretaker government has no intention of holding elections in 90 days. It is also being said that it is difficult to hold general elections before February-March, so will the economy be corrected during this period or is this whole exercise being done to hand over the assets of Pakistan to foreign companies so that Don’t make too much noise about it. One window operation may be right in its place but the way in which Pakistani assets are being given to foreign companies should be a cause for concern. The details of the CPEC agreement with China were kept hidden from the public for a long time. Ayub Khan traded the rivers of Pakistan with India and we are still suffering the consequences. If Pakistan is to be taken out of the economic crisis, a public debate should be started on it. The outgoing assembly has merely acted as a rubber stamp. Shouldn’t it be necessary to wait for the coming assembly before taking such important decisions to have a discussion there and then hand over the assets of Pakistan to these foreign companies? Within Pakistan, these will be the areas where Pakistan will not have jurisdiction. Just study the model of East India Company, they also acquired similar territories in India where only their law followed and then they dominated the whole of India. Intellectuals like Kamibhai should be given a single version of the reasons for the Indian uprising and then set deadlines to explain it so that they are deterred from pursuing their own agenda. The army has repeatedly reiterated that it is away from politics so it should not be dragged back into the political arena.

