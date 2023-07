Some cycling fans had to hurry on Wednesday afternoon to make it to the town square in time for the finish line. The participants in the Tour of Austria covered the almost 200 kilometers from St. Johann to Steyr at express speed. With an average of more than 47 km/h, the cyclists stormed towards the finish in Steyr. Everything was prepared there for a grande finale. The spectators stood close together from the Grünmarkt to the Enge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook