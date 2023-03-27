The Federal Association of Mobile Counseling, which networks offers for dealing with right-wing extremism, is calling for changes to the existing draft for the planned Democracy Promotion Act. The previous draft remained “largely abstract and vague,” according to a statement by the umbrella organization for the hearing on the federal government’s plans scheduled for Monday in the Bundestag’s family committee. There was no information on the funding period and types of funding.

This presumably continues to mean “annual approval, fixed-term annual contracts for all employees and a lack of prospects”. The previously published statement said that the protection originally intended with the legal regulation, above all for the counseling structures of victim and mobile counseling, was not implemented in this way. “On the basis of the present draft law, little will change for the funded projects,” states the association’s spokeswoman, Bianca Klose, who was invited to the hearing at the suggestion of the Greens.

Robert Kusche from the association of counseling centers for victims of right-wing, racist and anti-Semitic violence, who was named by the left, also criticized the lack of specific funding periods in the draft law. He suggested adding that the duration of project funding would be three to five years, and longer-term funding would be five to ten years.

Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) and Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) want to use the Democracy Promotion Act to create a reliable financial basis for providers of political education or projects that work to strengthen democracy, accept diversity and prevent extremism. So far, they have generally only received limited project funds. Even successful initiatives are always on the verge of collapse. The planned “Act to Strengthen Measures to Promote Democracy, Design Diversity, Prevent Extremism and Political Education” is intended to establish the promotion of such projects as a statutory mandate. According to the draft law, the prerequisite for funding is that the applicant respect the goals of the Basic Law.