Aesthetic sensitivity to interpret reality – breaking latest news

Given the enormous variety of answers that we sometimes give to a problem that, by not knowing it in depth, we can make a mistake to face it axiologically with the power of fullness that our subjective perception gives us when we make the personal effort to prepare ourselves at the highest level. that our mental cognition allows.

Of course, if we have not achieved adequate training in the face of the adverse and daily circumstances that we live with anxiety, and in the face of “a world that has lost its meaning, that is disoriented, we tend to substitute ‘sense’ for ‘sensations’. Society suffers from a great spiritual void that attempts to fill with a frantic search for sensations such as bodily satisfaction, sex, food, alcohol” (Rojas Estapé, 2022), drugs, vagrancy and fatuous entertainment such as becoming addicted to unbridled lack of control. management of social and technological networks that, “in these cases of disorientation, the accumulation of sensations produces momentary gratification, while the emptiness within us grows like a black hole gradually taking over our lives, which inevitably leads to to psychological ruptures or destructive behaviors” (Rojas Estapé) that later cannot be easily remedied so that this individual returns to fulfilling himself with the existential and experiential fullness that his human behavior should allow him to rejoin society with the best personal suitability.

And since the way of thinking is always different in each human being, both in the good and in the bad circumstances described above, it is necessary to seek, to the extent that our psyche allows it, life models, that is, instances of mediation. , such as finding people around us to talk more naturally about our problems or our healthy and personal triumphs; This verbal approach not only teaches us to converse with others, but also allows us to talk to oneself, that is, from a monologue attitude, in which, little by little, we discover who we are in front of others and, what most essential, before oneself.

Another way, perhaps the most fully aesthetic, cognitive and linguistic, to get out of that psychological ugliness and turn it into luminosity, is to find a written text, which can be a book or an article for reflection, or a very short text like the of a poem, a story, a breaking latest news, a legend, a story, in short, something that entertains us to think, not about what that writing literally contains, but about the arguments that one can infer, not without a marked effort , of course, such as learning to converse with the text, assuming ideas, questions, concerns, doubts, assumptions that can be mentally moved in consideration of the context in which the reader develops family and socially.

From this reality, the exchange of arguments between the text and the reader is possible, as happens in a real conversation with a person in which, with the best amenity, “arguments are listened to and exchanged, [esto] it helps us think more clearly, make better decisions, and be more even-tempered, empathetic, and understanding. Simple as that: it is a fabulous tool, perhaps the most effective, for shaping thought” (Sigman, 2022).

Thus, our brain is fed with new knowledge, which, little by little, develops new capacities to face our reality with suitable and even pleasant arguments “because it necessarily implies the maturation of fundamental aspects of the integral formation of the human person: critical analysis, the verbalization of concepts, imagination, the capacity for abstraction (…), aesthetic sensitivity and even (…) the ability to interpret reality and define a new one” (Albanel, 2002) from that emotional state that now projects us with new forms of thought that are full, harmonious, livable, oriented and highly thoughtful to face reality.