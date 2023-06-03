Home » AESTHETIC SURGEON ‘MAU’ WHO OPERATED IN CDE AND FOZ ARRESTED « CDE News
News

AESTHETIC SURGEON ‘MAU’ WHO OPERATED IN CDE AND FOZ ARRESTED « CDE News

by admin
AESTHETIC SURGEON ‘MAU’ WHO OPERATED IN CDE AND FOZ ARRESTED « CDE News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (INTERNATIONAL – Special Envoy) The doctor has his medical license suspended, however, he continued to receive care at a clinic, and he also set up one in Ciudad del Este several years ago.

Dr. Humberto Ferreira was arrested last Tuesday during a procedure carried out by the Civil Police of Foz de Yguazú. He had his medical license suspended, however, he continued to receive care at a clinic, and he also set up one in Ciudad del Este several years ago.

The doctor is recognized for aesthetic treatments in the capital of Alto Paraná and surroundings. He performed botox placement, peeling, lipos and other procedures, without having the enabling legal registration.

The Foz de Yguazú media echoed the arrest of the man, residing at the Paraná Country Club

His apprehension occurred within the framework of a routine inspection carried out by agents of the Municipal Guard of the Commune of Foz de Yguazú, who confirmed that Ferreira’s professional registration was suspended in Brasilia, for which reason he was carrying out the job. of medicine irregularly, with the data collated in the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM) of the neighboring country.

At his Foz de Yguazú clinic, they found various objects and medical supplies used in the procedures performed on the patients. At his Ciudad del Este location, he had a very good turnout of patients, preferably women who underwent the treatments he promoted.

At the local level, the Association of Doctors of Alto Paraná or professionals in the field of aesthetics, did not comment on the case of Ferreira, who was arrested by the Civil Police and taken to the prison of Foz de Yguazú, under charges of counterfeiting, adulteration or corruption of products for therapeutic or medicinal purposes.

See also  my country's scientific expedition team climbed to the summit of Mount Everest to carry out multiple scientific investigations - Xinhua English.news.cn

comment

comment

You may also like

A change of perspective: The different picture of...

Current Affairs News丨At the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance...

Municipality of Hernandarias facilitates the transfer of 30...

Iván Villazón will be honored at the Vallenato...

Greenlane Announces Board’s Approval of Reverse Stock Split...

Gaps in business in downtown Wels will be...

The image of Petro and France collapses

Current affairs news丨At the symposium on cultural inheritance...

Let’s dance Polka by Jazmín del Paraguay record...

With a classic of legends, Perla del Sur...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy