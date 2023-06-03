AESTHETIC SURGEON ‘MAU’ WHO OPERATED IN CDE AND FOZ ARRESTED « CDE News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (INTERNATIONAL – Special Envoy) The doctor has his medical license suspended, however, he continued to receive care at a clinic, and he also set up one in Ciudad del Este several years ago.

Dr. Humberto Ferreira was arrested last Tuesday during a procedure carried out by the Civil Police of Foz de Yguazú. He had his medical license suspended, however, he continued to receive care at a clinic, and he also set up one in Ciudad del Este several years ago.

The doctor is recognized for aesthetic treatments in the capital of Alto Paraná and surroundings. He performed botox placement, peeling, lipos and other procedures, without having the enabling legal registration.

The Foz de Yguazú media echoed the arrest of the man, residing at the Paraná Country Club

His apprehension occurred within the framework of a routine inspection carried out by agents of the Municipal Guard of the Commune of Foz de Yguazú, who confirmed that Ferreira’s professional registration was suspended in Brasilia, for which reason he was carrying out the job. of medicine irregularly, with the data collated in the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM) of the neighboring country.

At his Foz de Yguazú clinic, they found various objects and medical supplies used in the procedures performed on the patients. At his Ciudad del Este location, he had a very good turnout of patients, preferably women who underwent the treatments he promoted.

At the local level, the Association of Doctors of Alto Paraná or professionals in the field of aesthetics, did not comment on the case of Ferreira, who was arrested by the Civil Police and taken to the prison of Foz de Yguazú, under charges of counterfeiting, adulteration or corruption of products for therapeutic or medicinal purposes.

