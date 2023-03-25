Home News AFA defined the groups for the Second Category 2023
News

AFA defined the groups for the Second Category 2023

by admin
AFA defined the groups for the Second Category 2023


The Azuay Football Association (AFA) defined this Friday, March 24, the conformation of the series that will intervene in the Second Category Provincial Tournament.

According to AFA leaders, The contest will start on May 13.. In the next few days they will define the calendar and the scenarios for the matches.

Aviced FC, current monarch; Red Star and Cuenca Fútbol Club are the group leaders.

The series were established as follows:

Group A

  • Aviced FC
  • FC agenda
  • Cuenca League
  • Students
  • Santa Ana
  • Gloria

Group B

  • Red Star
  • Baldor Bermeo
  • He put
  • The barracks
  • Propraxis

Group C

  • Cuenca FC
  • the ford
  • Athens FC
  • Santa Isabel F.C.
After the meeting of leaders of the Clubs, the groups would remain in this way. However, there may be changes in the coming days. THE MERCURY

previous articleLasso denounces that the opposition seeks to give him a “parliamentary coup”

See also  Borgofranco and Gressoney greet the partisan Livio forever

You may also like

S&P confirms Germany with AAA – stable outlook

The March Deportation – just one episode of...

Vaccination cycle against foot-and-mouth disease ends in areas...

Use in Essen-Horst: overseas container is on fire

Firefighters put out fire on land in Quezaltepeque...

Colombia, a power in water

How Scholz and Biden announced the Nord Stream...

France thrashed the Netherlands 4-0 in the Eurocup...

Coyotes pick up speed in La Virginia

The most important news of calendar week 13/2023:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy