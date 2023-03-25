15
The Azuay Football Association (AFA) defined this Friday, March 24, the conformation of the series that will intervene in the Second Category Provincial Tournament.
According to AFA leaders, The contest will start on May 13.. In the next few days they will define the calendar and the scenarios for the matches.
Aviced FC, current monarch; Red Star and Cuenca Fútbol Club are the group leaders.
The series were established as follows:
Group A
- Aviced FC
- FC agenda
- Cuenca League
- Students
- Santa Ana
- Gloria
Group B
- Red Star
- Baldor Bermeo
- He put
- The barracks
- Propraxis
Group C
- Cuenca FC
- the ford
- Athens FC
- Santa Isabel F.C.