



The Azuay Football Association (AFA) defined this Friday, March 24, the conformation of the series that will intervene in the Second Category Provincial Tournament.

According to AFA leaders, The contest will start on May 13.. In the next few days they will define the calendar and the scenarios for the matches.

Aviced FC, current monarch; Red Star and Cuenca Fútbol Club are the group leaders.

The series were established as follows:

Group A

Aviced FC

FC agenda

Cuenca League

Students

Santa Ana

Gloria

Group B

Red Star

Baldor Bermeo

He put

The barracks

Propraxis

Group C

Cuenca FC

the ford

Athens FC

Santa Isabel F.C.