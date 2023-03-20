Home News AfD calls for affordable construction
News

AfD calls for affordable construction

by admin
AfD calls for affordable construction

Reversal of the real estate transfer tax increase

»Utopian climate protection targets from Red-Green and the government-made energy price explosion make construction always expensive and therefore unaffordable. The current funding policy creates the wrong incentives and needs to be reconsidered.«

Photo: Pixabay

Published:

von

Members of the EU Parliament recently decided on forced renovation measures for millions of homeowners. But not only the EU level, but also the federal and state levels are making it more and more difficult for house builders and house owners. The federal government is demanding 400,000 new apartments per year, and the red-green Senate 10,000 newly built apartments in Hamburg. However, both targets are not reached. One reason is that the construction sector is struggling with a “regulatory jungle”. According to the Federal Association of Independent Real Estate and Housing Companies, the number of building regulations, such as noise and fire protection and accessibility, has quadrupled since 1990 to around 20,000. The increase in real estate transfer tax to 5.5 percent at the turn of the year does not help to ease the situation either.

In a comprehensive package of measures, the Hamburg AfD parliamentary group is demanding, among other things, the reversal of the real estate transfer tax increase. In addition, all new and planned regulations from the construction sector are to be subjected to a cost and reality check. Finally, the draft of the new climate protection law is to be withdrawn and further planning to be discontinued, including the obligation to use solar and green roofs, the replacement of heating systems and a mandatory share of so-called »renewable energies« (Printed matter 22/11304).

See also  Eyes of the Secret Realm Friends of Humanity Calendar | Red-headed long-tailed tit: colorful "glutinous rice balls", commonly known as little tigers - Xinhua English.news.cn

The Hamburg AfD parliamentary group deputy leader and construction policy spokesman Dr. Alexander Wolf:

»Utopian climate protection targets from Red-Green and the government-made energy price explosion make construction always expensive and therefore unaffordable. The current funding policy creates the wrong incentives and needs to be reconsidered. With its package of measures, the AfD parliamentary group is therefore calling for the liberalization of building standards and affordable energy for everyone. Housing shortage is one of the crucial social issues and home ownership is worth supporting to avoid poverty in old age.«


You may also like

Nelson Cano announces works in various neighborhoods of...

Construction of the Metro would affect the environment...

Dynamo Dresden shocked Capretti and jumped to promotion

PARENTS DEMAND REPOSITION OF TEACHING HEADINGS IN SANTANÚ...

Controversy over María Fernanda Cabal’s speech

The Provincial Government Information Office held the third...

Forecast price movements of gold and stocks? These...

Innovar opens its doors tomorrow to present technology...

Petro accuses the Clan del Golfo of manipulating...

Essen fair timetable: where the carousels will turn...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy