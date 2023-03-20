»Utopian climate protection targets from Red-Green and the government-made energy price explosion make construction always expensive and therefore unaffordable. The current funding policy creates the wrong incentives and needs to be reconsidered.«

Members of the EU Parliament recently decided on forced renovation measures for millions of homeowners. But not only the EU level, but also the federal and state levels are making it more and more difficult for house builders and house owners. The federal government is demanding 400,000 new apartments per year, and the red-green Senate 10,000 newly built apartments in Hamburg. However, both targets are not reached. One reason is that the construction sector is struggling with a “regulatory jungle”. According to the Federal Association of Independent Real Estate and Housing Companies, the number of building regulations, such as noise and fire protection and accessibility, has quadrupled since 1990 to around 20,000. The increase in real estate transfer tax to 5.5 percent at the turn of the year does not help to ease the situation either.

In a comprehensive package of measures, the Hamburg AfD parliamentary group is demanding, among other things, the reversal of the real estate transfer tax increase. In addition, all new and planned regulations from the construction sector are to be subjected to a cost and reality check. Finally, the draft of the new climate protection law is to be withdrawn and further planning to be discontinued, including the obligation to use solar and green roofs, the replacement of heating systems and a mandatory share of so-called »renewable energies« (Printed matter 22/11304). See also Eyes of the Secret Realm Friends of Humanity Calendar | Red-headed long-tailed tit: colorful "glutinous rice balls", commonly known as little tigers - Xinhua English.news.cn

The Hamburg AfD parliamentary group deputy leader and construction policy spokesman Dr. Alexander Wolf: