Home » AfD district administrator in the district of Sonneberg: This is how it will continue after the election
News

AfD district administrator in the district of Sonneberg: This is how it will continue after the election

by admin
AfD district administrator in the district of Sonneberg: This is how it will continue after the election

By law, it is not possible in Thuringia for a district administrator to also be a member of the state parliament. Stuhlmann had already declared that he would give up his mandate in the Thuringian state parliament after his election as district administrator in Sonneberg. The AfD told MDR THÜRINGEN that Andreas Leupold could be the first candidate for the state parliament. He is on the list of candidates nominated by the party for the 2019 Thuringian state elections and is the first not to be a member of the state parliament.

Leupold heads the AfD district association in Nordhausen. He studied theology and is a convinced Catholic and works as a teacher. However, it may be several days before Leupold becomes a member of the Thuringian state parliament – provided he accepts the subsequent nomination.

See also  Covid, in Forte dei Marmi stop at the beach parties

You may also like

The sagging railway bridge in Dinslaken has to...

I do not accept that ARENA and FMLN...

Donovan Solano homered in Twins win

How do you get permission?

XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games advance successfully...

New case of suicide shakes Casanare, in Paz...

Update of the privacy policy for Otto.de

Juandiego Peña will animate the Baby category in...

Bruce Mac Master asks not to antagonize employees...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy