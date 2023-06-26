AfD district administrator in the district of Sonneberg: This is how it will continue after the election

By law, it is not possible in Thuringia for a district administrator to also be a member of the state parliament. Stuhlmann had already declared that he would give up his mandate in the Thuringian state parliament after his election as district administrator in Sonneberg. The AfD told MDR THÜRINGEN that Andreas Leupold could be the first candidate for the state parliament. He is on the list of candidates nominated by the party for the 2019 Thuringian state elections and is the first not to be a member of the state parliament.

Leupold heads the AfD district association in Nordhausen. He studied theology and is a convinced Catholic and works as a teacher. However, it may be several days before Leupold becomes a member of the Thuringian state parliament – provided he accepts the subsequent nomination.

