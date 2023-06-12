AfD in YouGov survey in the federal government now at 20 percent

Last Friday afternoon, the polling portal YouGov published the most recent political opinion poll at federal level. The AfD has reached the 20 percent mark. A festival for the alternative, a slap in the face for the old parties.

The past weekend was a bright weekend for people almost everywhere in the country. The weather is likely to be outshone by the faces of the representatives, members and sympathizers of the AfD. Just in time to say goodbye to the sunshine weekend, the polling portal YouGov presented the most up-to-date political opinion poll. For the first time in its history, the value of 20 percent was assessed for the AfD at the federal level in a so-called Sunday question. The magical two in the tens place has been reached – and the trend promises further growth.

On the other hand, the general political climate in the old parties is likely to be quite different. The YouGov survey will probably have ruined the weekend for them. The Union (CDU and CSU together) lost three points compared to the previous YouGov survey, Scholzen’s Special Democrats gained three points, but at the expense of the Eco-Socialists, who are slowly but surely moving towards single-digit results. According to a YouGov survey, the SED, which has been renamed several times, would make the leap over the five percent hurdle. This leap could be a difficult task for the permanent majority procurers from the FDP.

Almost at least as interesting as the numbers is to see how the old party representatives deal with them. Everyone squirms as well (or badly) as they can and is desperately looking for someone to blame for the devastating numbers of their own party and the good values ​​of the AfD. It’s always the fault of others. All the “scholars” simply don’t think that the politics of their own party, the chaos, the confusion there and, above all, the fact that all the problems are being shifted onto the shoulders of the citizens in the country are responsible for this; yet the obvious is obvious.