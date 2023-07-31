AfD spreads “right-wing extremist conspiracy theories” – DW – July 31, 2023

At the European election meeting of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) at the weekend in Magdeburg, according to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, “right-wing extremist conspiracy theories” were sometimes spread. The assessment of the Federal Office is clear: “The previous European election meeting of the AfD, which we are processing as a suspected case, once again confirms our assessment that there are strong anti-constitutional currents within the party whose influence is increasing,” says the President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, the German Press Agency (dpa).

Does the AfD want to leave the European Union?

It shows that “people who have attracted attention in the past with positions that are not compatible with our free democratic basic order will belong to the AfD delegation in the coming European Parliament,” said Haldenwang.

On Saturday and Sunday in Magdeburg, the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt, the AfD elected its first 15 candidates for the European elections – from Friday around 15 more candidates are to be nominated. The election program should only be decided after the list has been drawn up. Only then will it be clear whether the AfD will start this time with the demand to radically reform the European Union so that more decisions are made nationally again. However, the “Dexit” camp, which advocates Germany’s exit from the EU, could also prevail. Another point of contention is likely to be the attitude towards NATO.

The AfD’s top candidate for the European elections, Maximilian Krah, does not want Germany to leave the EU. A so-called Dexit is “not in our draft program,” said Krah on Deutschlandfunk. “As far as the Dexit means, Germany goes out and everyone else stays in, then we don’t want that.” What is needed, however, is a fundamental reform of “this bureaucratic monster”.

Vocabulary of the Identitarian Movement

Irmhild Boßdorf, who came in ninth place at the weekend, campaigned for votes in her application speech with a catchphrase from the Identitarian Movement. She called for “remigration by the millions” and said that Germans should fear “man-made population change” rather than man-made climate change. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution lists the Identitarian Movement in its current report in the chapter on right-wing extremism.

In 2022, the Cologne administrative court found that statements such as “remigration” or “stop population exchange” are hostile to foreigners and Islam.

In March 2021, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classified the AfD as a suspected right-wing extremist. This classification, which allows the use of intelligence services, was confirmed by the Cologne Administrative Court in March 2022. The AfD appealed. The proceedings before the Higher Administrative Court in Münster have not yet been completed.

