AfD with its own candidate for chancellor for the 2024 federal election?

The AfD is openly considering nominating its own party’s candidate for chancellor for the 2024 federal election. The final decision, as is obligatory in the grassroots AfD, lies with the party members.

Published: 21.06.2023 – 11:37 a.m

The polls of the AfD are currently rising steadily. In some eastern federal states, the 30 percent mark has long since been passed, and there they have long been number one in the party ranking. At federal level, most polling institutes cleared the magical 20 percent hurdle. This causes increased gasping among old party representatives, the institutions dependent on them and the media loyal to the line and the government. They are desperately trying to attack the good poll numbers of the AfD with easily understandable hate and slander campaigns. However, the successes of these campaigns are quite rare. The people in the country, who are financially squeezed, harassed, overwhelmed with bans and doomsday scenarios by the old party governments, are slowly but surely beginning to realize that the country is going up against a wall with unskilled workers, school and university dropouts or unskilled workers on government benches and ministerial chairs is driven.

The latest advance by the AfD will probably make gasping even worse among the old party representatives. Loud media reports the AfD is openly considering nominating its party’s own candidate for chancellor for the 2024 federal election: “We would have done it without these values ​​to nominate a candidate for chancellor.”

However, the final decision is up to the party members, who have to vote on it at a federal party conference.

