Affected by geomagnetic storms, auroras appear in many places in northern China | Lianhe Zaobao

Affected by geomagnetic storms caused by violent solar activity, auroras appeared in many places in northern China.

According to Xinhua News Agency and China CCTV news reports, auroras appeared in Heilongjiang, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Beijing, Hebei and other provinces and cities on Friday (December 1) night.

Auroras are caused by the interaction of solar wind and Earth’s magnetic field. When charged particles ejected from the sun hit the Earth at very high speeds, the Earth’s magnetic field will attract them to high altitudes near the north and south poles, where they will collide with molecules or atoms in the atmosphere, causing excitation and ionization.

Guo Jianguang, director of the Space Weather Forecasting Station of the China National Space Weather Monitoring and Warning Center (National Satellite Meteorological Center), said that auroras generally occur mainly in the Arctic and Antarctic regions. It is relatively uncommon to see red or green auroras in China, and they generally only appear after a major geomagnetic storm occurs.

Guo Jianguang said that geomagnetic storms refer to strong disturbances in the global geomagnetic field. Coronal mass ejections from the sun hit the Earth and interact with the Earth’s own magnetic field, causing strong disturbances in the geomagnetic field. In this case, some particles may fall to the height of the atmosphere along the magnetic field lines and interact with oxygen atoms in the atmosphere, thus producing red or green auroras.

