Affected by the peripheral circulation of the typhoon, Xiamen may have rain and the temperature will drop slightly today and tomorrow

Xiamen Net News (Reporter Zeng Haoran of Haixi Morning News) Yesterday, the sunny weather brought Xiamen blue with a high value, and also brought Xiamen’s high “flame” value. According to statistics from the Meteorological Department, affected by the subtropical high pressure, the highest temperature on the island yesterday was 34°C-35°C, of ​​which the highest temperature at Xiamen Station was 32.8°C; the highest temperature in the city was 36.6°C, which appeared at the Tasman Biological Base in Jimei District.

The reporter learned from the meteorological department that the tropical depression in the South China Sea has developed into the No. 7 typhoon “Mulan” this year at 10:00 on the 9th, tending to western Guangdong and Hainan Island. Today and tomorrow, under the influence of the peripheral circulation of the typhoon, a little rain will strike, and the temperature in Xiamen will drop slightly, and the highest temperature during the day will drop to about 31 ℃. Beginning on the 12th, with the “return” of the subtropical high pressure, the rain stopped and became fine, and the highest temperature in Xiamen during the day would rise to about 33 °C. The beginning of autumn has just passed, and the “Autumn Tiger” is still waiting for us. Please take measures to prevent heatstroke and cool down.

See also  He has a heart attack on the flight to Paris, a young man rescued by four nurses on vacation: "He was snoring strangely"

