Source title: Affected by Typhoon “Nigg”, classes in some areas of Guangdong are suspended and some passenger traffic is suspended

China News Agency, Guangzhou, November 2 (Reporter Wang Jian) ​​This year's No. 22 typhoon "Nigg" (strong tropical storm level) continued to trend towards Guangdong on the 2nd. Affected by this, classes were suspended in some areas of Guangdong, and some railways and ferries were suspended. The Guangdong Meteorological Bureau predicts that "Nigg" may land on the coast from Zhuhai to Maoming in Guangdong with the intensity of tropical depression from morning to noon on the 3rd. At 9 o'clock on the same day, the center of "Niger" was located on the northern part of the South China Sea, about 310 kilometers southeast of Shangchuan Island, Jiangmen, Guangdong Province. The maximum wind force near the center was 10, with a wind speed of 28 meters per second, and the radius of the sixth wind was about 380 kilometers. As of 9:30, Guangdong had 57 typhoon warning signals in effect. The Guangdong Provincial Meteorological Bureau predicts that "Niger" will move to the northwest at a speed of about 15 kilometers per hour, and its intensity will gradually weaken. It weakens and disappears offshore. Under the influence of "Nigel", on the 2nd, there were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains on cloudy days in coastal cities and counties in western Guangdong and coastal cities and counties on both sides of the Pearl River Estuary. Traffic in some parts of Guangdong was suspended due to the influence of "Nigg". On the 2nd, some trains from Guangzhou South Railway Station to Zhanjiang West and Shenzhen North were suspended; all flights from Zhuhai Xiangzhou Port to and from the island were suspended; all flights from Zhuhai Xiangzhou Port to Shenzhen Shekou were suspended. In addition, the route between Macau Inner Port and Zhuhai Wanzai will also be suspended from 21:20 on the 1st. In addition, under the influence of typhoon "Niger" and the superposition of cold air, nurseries, kindergartens, ordinary primary and secondary schools, and secondary vocational schools (including technical schools) in Zhuhai and Taishan were suspended for one day on the 2nd; at the same time, off-campus training (custody) institutions Suspend offline training (hosting) business. In addition, according to the Guangzhou Meteorological Observatory, under the combined influence of the peripheral circulation and weak cold air of "Nigg", the wind force in Guangzhou has increased significantly recently. Lasts 53 hours. Guangzhou Meteorological Observatory analysis believes that from day to night on the 2nd, the city's land will maintain average winds of 3 to 5, gusts of 6 to 8, and the port area will maintain average winds of 6 to 8 and gusts of 8 to 10; , There will be local heavy rain in the city.

