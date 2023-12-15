Home » Affiliates of Asmet Salud in Cesar complain about transfer to other EPS without authorization
Affiliates of the EPS Asmet Salud in the department of Cesar they would be being transferred to other EPSs without their authorization. There are already several reports of patients approaching IPS to request a service, and they are informed that they were changed from EPS.

The most worrying thing has been the patients with serious illnesses who are undergoing treatment. In some cases they have to start over because they were transferred from an EPS to another without authorization. According to her, she knew THE PYLONirregular transfers are being recorded throughout the department, and there could be thousands of people affected.

On May 10, the National Health Superintendency ordered forced administrative intervention to the EPS Asmet Salud due to administrative, financial and operational failures. The intervention will initially run until May 2024. However, the EPS continues to operate and is one of the largest departmental level with more than 128,000 members.

