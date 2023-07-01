Affirmative Action Disfigured Equality Concept

PRIORITIZING racial and ethnic criteria in the admissions process to a university is in itself an act of discrimination and violates the equality clause contemplated in the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution.

That is the essence of the historic ruling that the US Supreme Court issued this Thursday when it ruled on two lawsuits filed against the Universities of Harvard and North Carolina that, in compliance with the policies of ‘positive discrimination’, assigned a percentage of student seats to minority applicants (people of color, Hispanics and American Indians, among others), in order to promote inclusion and diversity on campus.

That ease of access to higher education that young people from these groups had solely because of their skin color or origin, left out many others with better academic performance, both in secondary school and in the admission exams -although the latter have changed by interviews-, evidencing a prioritization of the personal characteristics of the applicants and not their merits (academic or life stories).

The term affirmative action was first used in the United States in 1961 in an executive order by President Kennedy (Executive Order 10925) who used it to refer to measures designed to combat racial discrimination. That decree was the result of the creation of a Committee for Equal Employment Opportunities. Four years later, President Johnson issued another decree (Executive Order 11246) that also included minority religious groups and groups of diverse nationalities in this type of action. By the same, federal contractors were specifically required to carry out Affirmative Actions in their contracts.

After the civil rights movement of the 1960s, several highly selective universities, such as Carolina and Harvard, began to consider race and geographic origin in their admissions processes to promote diversity, an effort to correct inequalities generated by decades of racial segregation. As a result, the proportion of black, Hispanic or American Indian students in the classroom increased. And it was, in 1978, when the Supreme Court of Justice, based on the Harvard model, established doctrine on this practice, already renamed ‘positive discrimination’ in higher education and consolidated it in 2003.

At that time, as President JFK so well expressed, discrimination based on skin color was the main obstacle to overcome.

But the circumstances of mode and time changed as dizzyingly as radically, to the point that it can be affirmed that years ago ‘positive discrimination’ became ‘negative’ not only because that favoritism or prioritization that started with the admission quota spread to benefits such as scholarships or other types of financing, but because equality among all Americans ended up being violated, the principle that together with freedom is the DNA of the United States.

Those were the considerations on which the Supreme Court relied this week to, in a historic ruling, annul the privileges that were still given to applicants from the University of Harvard and the University of North Carolina based on race, the beginning of the end to these ‘positive discrimination’ policies that are also applied in schools and private companies.

The judges ruled in favor of Students for Fair Admissionsfounded by anti-discrimination activist Edward Blum, in his appeal of lower court rulings that validated the programs of the two aforementioned prestigious institutions to foster a diverse student population.

The sentence stems from a lawsuit filed in 2014 against these private cloisters that Blum accused of discriminating against Asian students, arguing that if the only admission criteria were academic performance (grades or scores) they would be the majority on said campuses and questioning the prioritization that was given in admissions to skin color.

The vote in the case of the University of North Carolina was 6.3 while that of Harvard, for the abstention of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, was 6-2.

“The student must be treated based on their experiences as an individual, not based on their race,” argued the president of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, who emphasized that the programs of the two universities analyzed do not offer sufficient guarantees for the race does not end up being used “negatively” or fall into “stereotypes”.

The majority of the judges agreed that while universities are free to consider an applicant’s personal experience, for example whether they suffered from racism, when weighing their application against others more academically qualified, but to decide primarily on the basis of whether it is white or black is in itself a fact of racial discrimination and “our constitutional history does not tolerate that option.”

Under this premise, universities could give more importance in the evaluation criteria to the application essays than to the applicants, where they write their personal formative experiences.

Judge Roberts in the ruling also noted that “the admissions programs of Harvard and UNC cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause”, contemplated in the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution.

Clarence Thomas, who along with Ketanji Brown Jackson are the two justices of color on the high court, said his vote (in favor) follows the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution to uphold “that all men are created equal, are citizens equal and should be treated equally before the law”.

Instead, Justice Sonia Sotomayor who voted against said that “The Court consolidates a superficial rule of color blindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society in which race has always mattered and continues to matter.” Along the same lines, Elena Kagan considered that “this Court stands in the way and rolls back decades of precedents and far-reaching progress.” The Court consolidates a superficial standard of color blindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society in which race has always mattered and continues to matter

In line with the above, Ketanji Brown Jackson, whom Biden in a show of ‘positive discrimination’ named in the Court for his gender and skin color (woman and black), stated that “considering that race is irrelevant in the law does not mean that it is in life”.

As expected, the Democratic president “strongly disagreed” with the Court’s decision. “Discrimination still exists in the United States. Today’s decision does not change that. It is a simple fact that if a student has had to overcome adversity on their path to education, universities should recognize and value it,” he said.

no preferences

Instead, the ruling’s defenders believe it was time to restore the legal standard of equal treatment, without preference, a precept inherent in American tradition.

The former president and Republican candidate, Donald Trump, considered that “this is the sentence that the whole world was waiting for and wishing for and the result has been amazing. In addition, it will keep us competitive against the rest of the world. Our brightest minds are to be valued and that is what this wonderful day has brought. We’re going back to everything based on merit and that’s the way it should be!” he added.

For the president of the House of Representatives, the also conservative Kevin McCarthy, this ruling implies that “no American can be denied educational opportunities for reasons of race”, in such a way that the admission process is based on “equality standards and individual merits.

“Now students will be able to compete on equal terms and on individual merit. This will make the university admissions process fairer and will defend equality before the law,” he highlighted, while for former Vice President Mike Pence, “discrimination hitherto in force was a way of “perpetuating racism” in the United States. “I am pleased that the Supreme Court has put an end to this egregious violation of civil and constitutional rights,” he said.

“The Constitution was correctly defended and ends discrimination by colleges and universities,” said Republican candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Thus, the transcendental ruling shows that ‘positive discrimination’ disfigured the concept of equality /al

