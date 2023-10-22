Affordable and Accessible English Language Learning Opportunities in Miami-Dade County

Miami Offers Free and Affordable English Language Learning Opportunities for Immigrants

Miami, FL – If you are new to Miami or have been living here for some time now, you may have realized that learning English is vital for personal and professional growth in the United States. Despite the prevalence of Spanish in the city, local authorities encourage immigrants to embrace the English language, as it opens doors to better job opportunities and higher salaries.

Miami-Dade County, the home of this vibrant Florida city, has recently announced various options for individuals to learn English at little to no cost. The local media has reported on these opportunities, shedding light on the programs available in the area. One such program is the Refugees and Entrants Vocational English Skills Training (REVEST), offered by Miami-Dade College.

REVEST provides instruction in English, starting from the beginner level and progressing to an advanced level with its seven levels of instruction. The program also offers additional benefits such as daycare services, transportation vouchers, and job counseling. By addressing these concerns, the program allows individuals to focus solely on their language skills and prepare for a prosperous future in the United States.

Sergio Mora, the coordinator of REVEST, emphasized the program’s objective, stating, “The purpose is to provide instruction to students who are eligible so that they can achieve all their personal and professional goals.” This dedication to helping students achieve their potential highlights the commitment of Miami-Dade College to supporting immigrants in their English language learning journey.

Miami-Dade College also offers ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) courses, which are highly affordable, costing only $30 per level, excluding materials. These courses ensure an effective learning experience without burdening students financially. For more information about these English classes, interested individuals can visit the Miami-Dade College website or contact them at 305-237-3120.

In addition to Miami-Dade College, the English Center of the Miami-Dade school district provides another educational option for immigrants seeking to learn English. The courses offered at this center are tailored to meet the needs and levels of the students, without any discrimination based on visa type or permits. The courses, available virtually or in-person, cost $40 per quarter, and classes are available from 6:00 am to 9:30 pm, Monday to Sunday, allowing for flexible scheduling.

These initiatives reflect Miami’s commitment to creating a supportive environment for immigrants, irrespective of their backgrounds or legal statuses. By offering accessible and affordable English language learning programs, the county aims to empower individuals to conquer any barriers they may face and achieve their dreams in the United States.

To learn more about the English learning opportunities in Miami, individuals can refer to the Miami-Dade College website or contact the English Center of the Miami-Dade school district. With these resources at their disposal, immigrants in Miami can confidently navigate their new lives in the United States, armed with the essential tool of the English language.

