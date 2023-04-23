Home » Afghanistan again became a hotbed of terrorism, leaked US documents
Sunday, April 23, 2023, 11:50 am

It has been revealed through the leaked US secret documents that after the withdrawal of the US army, Afghanistan has again become a stronghold of terrorism and a center of coordination.

According to leaked Pentagon documents, ISIS is planning terrorist attacks in Europe and Asia from Afghanistan.
According to US leaked classified documents, ISIS is building a network for terrorist operations outside Afghanistan.
According to the leaked documents, ISIS planned attacks on embassies, churches, business centers, FIFA World Cup.
According to leaked Pentagon documents, US intelligence agencies have been able to disrupt communications between ISIS factions several times.
The Joe Biden administration is avoiding confirming the leaked documents.
There is no mention of the resurgence of al-Qaeda in Afghanistan in the US documents.
According to US documents, al-Qaeda is in constant decline.

