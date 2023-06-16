Afghanistan airspace still occupied by US: Deputy Defense Minister

The deputy defense minister of the Taliban government, Maulvi Muhammad Yaqub Mujahid, says that the airspace of Afghanistan is still under the control of the United States.

Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid, who is the son of Mullah Muhammad Umar Mujahid, the founder of the Taliban movement, made these statements in an interview given to private TV Tolo News in Kabul.

He said that ‘the airspace is violated, it is occupied and it is still occupied by the Americans.’

When he was asked from where the American planes were coming into the airspace of Afghanistan, he replied that “Last time I explained about this, I don’t want the tension to happen again and our relations with other countries.” I’m bad.’

In August 2022, Yaqub Mujahid told a press conference in Kabul that according to his information, ‘American drones are entering Afghanistan from Pakistan. We ask Pakistan not to use its land against us.

The issue of US aircraft flying over Afghan airspace became controversial last year when the US said its drones had attacked the residence of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the head of the al-Qaida network in Kabul, killing him.

Taliban officials still do not accept that Ayman al-Zawahiri was in Kabul.

Now, the Taliban minister says that in December last year, he shared this issue with the US special representative for Afghanistan, Tom West, during his visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The Afghan deputy defense minister added that he had asked Tom West to stop the flights of American planes in Afghanistan’s airspace, which he said was a “violation of the Doha Agreement.”

US military officials have always said that after withdrawing from Afghanistan, they can hit targets without the presence of troops there.

Maulvi Muhammad Yaqub Mujahid says that ‘foreign interference’ cannot be accepted in the name of establishing a coalition government.

The international community, including neighboring countries, wants the Taliban to form a government that represents the people. But Taliban officials always insist that their government has ‘people from every nation’.

Video: Moulvi Muhammad Yaqub Mujahid, Acting Director of the Ministry of Defense, in a special interview with TOLOnews, said that during the talks with America, the effort was that no one should be allowed to interfere in the domestic affairs of Afghans.

Click the link below for the full interview https://t.co/GNiHPf2Zpl#TalwaNews pic.twitter.com/MzAlnOMGs5 — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) June 15, 2023

The Taliban government’s cabinet is made up of people who are members of their movement, and no women have been appointed to senior positions.

Last year, the US said its drones had struck the residence of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the head of the al-Qaeda network, in Kabul.

Now this minister of the Taliban government says that ‘if we are given time and continue, I am sure that it (the government) will be diversified and professional people will be appointed to professional positions.’

Another criticism of the Taliban government is that they have hired unskilled people in technology, agriculture, health and many professional fields to please their people.

People sitting in the hall asked the Taliban’s defense minister many questions about girls’ education but he ignored the answer, he did not answer the question about the observation.

This is the first time that Yaqub Mujahid answered questions in such a long interview which lasted for about 80 minutes.

Taliban’s Defence minister Mullah Yaqoob in an interview with @TOLOnews says Taliban do not consider Durand Line as border and will address the matter at the right time with Pakistan. — sayed salahuddin (@sayedsalahuddin) June 16, 2023

Syed Salahuddin, an Afghan journalist, says that in an interview, Maulvi Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid said that he does not believe in the Durand Line and that Pakistan will be defeated in this matter later, but TOLO News has published a news about this. has not done