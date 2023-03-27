Afghanistan has won the second match of the three-match T20 series between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Sharjah. Defeated by 7 wickets to Green Shirts in the second match, poor batting, bowling and fielding performance by Shadab XI played a major role in the defeat. In the second T20 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first, but the green shirts’ openers failed once again. Pakistan team managed to score 130 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the scheduled overs. After losing 2 wickets without any score in the first over, the rest of the batsmen were also under pressure and wickets kept falling. Imad Wasim scored 64 runs and captain Shadab Khan scored 32 runs. Fazal Haq Farooqui took 2 wickets, Naveen ul Haq, Karim Jannat and Rashid Khan took one wicket each. Pakistan set Afghanistan a target of 131 runs to win the match. In response, the Afghanistan team achieved the required target in 19.5 overs at the loss of 3 wickets and won the match. Wicketkeeper batsman Rehmanullah Garbaz scored 44 runs and Ibrahim Zadran scored 38 runs. Zaman Khan and Ehsanullah dismissed one player each. Afghanistan has taken a decisive 0-2 lead in the three-match series.