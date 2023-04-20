Afinia announced new power cuts in Valledupar

Through a statement, Afinia, a subsidiary of Grupo EPM, announced that the energy service will be interrupted in various sectors of Cesar and southern Magdalena.

Next, the time and date in which the users of said departments will be without electricity:

-Friday April 21:

Circuits Salguero 3 and Valledupar 5: The energy service will be suspended for customers in the following Valledupar neighborhoods: San Martín, Panamá, Doce de Octubre, Villa Leonor, Felicidad, Manuelita and Villa Mesa, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Without power, the sector between Calles 27 and 25 from Carrera 19 to 24.

Ccircuit Bosconia 2: The Jorge Eliécer Gaitán, San Tropel, Alto Prado, San Martín, Los Almendros, Los Ángeles, Villa Consuelo and Bocas de Tigre neighborhoods, as well as the El Edén and La Fortuna towns in the Bosconia municipality, will be without electricity from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

-Saturday April 22:

Salguero – La Paz line: there will be interruption of the energy service from 7:25 am to 5:00 pm, in the country houses located at the exit to La Paz, the Livestock Fair, Metroparque, Ladrillos y Prefabricados Santo Eccehomo Ltda., Transmitters of La Emisora ​​La Voz del Cañaguate, Gas País SA (Exit to La Paz), Wastewater Treatment Plant, Sena Agropecuario and Federaltex.

-Sunday April 23: