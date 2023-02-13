Through a statement, Afinia announced that it will be carrying out optimization tasks in various municipalities of Cesar, so that some sectors of Valledupar and its surroundings will be left without electric fluid.

Following, the neighborhoods and sectors that they will be without energy in the different times and dates:

Thursday February 16:

-Valledupar: The service will be suspended from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., in the sector of 16A street to 18 street between the 29th and 30th races of the Enrique Pupo neighborhood.

-San Roque Circuit: the corregimientos of San Roque and Santa Isabel will be without electricity; as well as in the sectors surrounding the San Roque – Santa Isabel road, in the rural area of ​​Curumaní from 7:40 am to 5:00 pm

Saturday February 18:

-Salguero Line – La Paz: The service will be interrupted from 7:25 am to 5:00 pm, in the neighborhoods 19 de Marzo, Jorge Eliécer Gaitán, Canada, Luis Camilo Morón, José María Oñate, La Esperanza Urbanization and the Mairesol Araújo Urbanization in La Paz.

Sunday February 19:

-Valledupar: The energy service will be suspended from 7:50 am to 5:00 pm, in the sectors of the Center, Hospital, La Floresta, La Granja, Gaitán, La Popa, Jorge Dangond, Loperena, San Vicente, Santa Ana, Simón Bolívar, El Carmen and La Garita.

Likewise the clients: Gallery, Ángeles Mall Shopping Center, My Future (Market), My Future (Gallery), Tierra Santa Store, Tecnisalud, Valledupar Total Health, Diagnostic Radiological Image Ltd., Medical Clinic Ltd., Armando Maestre Football Stadium, ICBF, Popular Market , Success Center, Santa Fe College.