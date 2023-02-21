Through a statement, Afinia, a subsidiary of Grupo EPM, announced the municipalities of the department of Cesar that will be no power service between wednesday 22 and the Saturday February 25 of the present year.

Next, the neighborhoods of Valledupar and surrounding sectors that will be without electricity with their respective times and dates suspension:

–Wednesday February 22:

• The Jagua of Ibirico: service will be interrupted in the Minas Yerbabuena sector from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm

• Step: From 7:10 a.m. to 5:20 p.m., power will be suspended in the La Loma 1 circuit, which supplies power to the townships of La Loma de Potrerillo, Pueblo Regao, and the sectors surrounding the La Loma de Potrerillo – Pueblo Regao road. .

–Thursday February 23:

• The Jagua of Ibirico: Service will be suspended on the La Jagua de Ibirico – Arenas Blancas road, Finca Limolandia sector from 8:40 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Tamales: Likewise, in the villages of El Jobo, 12 de Octubre and Puerto Boca de Tamalameque, power will be interrupted from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

–Friday February 24:

• San Roque Circuit: From 7:40 am to 5:00 pm, in the corregimientos of San Roque and Santa Isabel; As well as in the sectors surrounding the San Roque – Santa Isabel road, in the rural area of ​​Curumaní, the energy service will be suspended.

• Llerasca Substation: Regarding this substation in the town of Llerasca, jurisdiction of Agustín Codazzi, the energy service will be suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

–Saturday February 25:

• Valledupar: From 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, the La Popa, Garupal, Iracal, El Amparo, Las Flores and Eneal neighborhoods of the city of Valledupar will be without power.

• Salguero – La Paz line: In the village of Las Casitas and the sectors surrounding the Valledupar – Las Casitas road and the La Paz – Valledupar road, there will be no power service from 7:25 am to 5:00 pm On the other hand, the neighborhoods 19 de Marzo, Jorge Eliécer Gaitán, Canada, Luis Camilo Morón, José María Oñate, La Esperanza Urbanization and the Mairesol Araújo Urbanization in La Paz, will not have power.