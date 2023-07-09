Home » Afinia canceled the work this Sunday in Valledupar
Afinia canceled the work this Sunday in Valledupar

Afinia canceled the work this Sunday in Valledupar

Afinia, a subsidiary of the EPM group, confirmed that the works at the Guatapurí substation in Valledupar that were scheduled for Sunday, July 9, were canceledso they will no longer suspend electricity in the city.

In this sense, the Guatapurí circuits 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, which supply energy to several neighborhoods and corregimientos in the north of the city, will not have interruptions”reads the statement.

This is how the company maintained that once the new date on which the power cuts will be carried out for the execution of work is established, the community will be informed.The company will inform the authorities and the community in general in a timely manner”they added.

It should be remembered that these works were scheduled for this Sunday, July 9, between 6:00 am and 4:00 pm.

