Home News Afinia employee was injured in an attempted robbery in rural Valledupar
News

Afinia employee was injured in an attempted robbery in rural Valledupar

by admin
Afinia employee was injured in an attempted robbery in rural Valledupar

An Afinia company operator who carried out electrical maintenance work in the Badillo region, a rural area of ​​the Valledupar municipality, was injured with a shot from a traumatic weapon that affected his chest in the middle of a robbery attempt.

Carlos Lorenzo Pinto Muñoz, as the victim was identified, reported that he was doing his job when he was unexpectedly approached by three individuals who came out of a wooded area and intimidated him with a traumatic and sharp firearm to steal his belongings and the vehicle.

Faced with this situation, he objected and threw the vehicle keys into the mountains, for which he was shot in return.

After that, he was helped by the community and transferred to a clinic in the city.

See also  Motorcycle versus a bike, a woman injured

You may also like

Intolerance took another life in Cali

Comprehensively implement the spirit of the 20th National...

Work continues to identify the victims of the...

Even if you live abroad, they will charge...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Teachers tried again to force their way into...

“Ending the intervention of the San Francisco hospital...

Two missing boys in Xinxiang, Mayor of Yunlong...

Adjustments have already been made to my house...

A Tauramena bakery is sanctioned with temporary closure...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy