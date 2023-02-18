An Afinia company operator who carried out electrical maintenance work in the Badillo region, a rural area of ​​the Valledupar municipality, was injured with a shot from a traumatic weapon that affected his chest in the middle of a robbery attempt.

Carlos Lorenzo Pinto Muñoz, as the victim was identified, reported that he was doing his job when he was unexpectedly approached by three individuals who came out of a wooded area and intimidated him with a traumatic and sharp firearm to steal his belongings and the vehicle.

Faced with this situation, he objected and threw the vehicle keys into the mountains, for which he was shot in return.

After that, he was helped by the community and transferred to a clinic in the city.

