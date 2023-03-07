The energy service rates impact everyone’s pocket and because it is a complex issue, together with Afinia we explain what the rate system consists of.

What is the rate option?

The tariff option is a mechanism that the regulator structured, that is, the Energy and Gas Regulation Commission (CREG) to allow energy trading companies to defer price increases over time, seeking to reduce the economic impact for users.

Why is the energy service on the Coast so expensive?

To establish the cost of energy, two factors must be taken into account: price and consumption. In terms of price, Afinia is within the national average with a rate option; however, due to the high temperatures due to being above sea level, consumption on the coast is double and in some cases even triple that of a user in the interior of the country.

Is Afinia the one that defines the price charged to users?

Afinia calculates the price charged to users based on a calculation methodology defined by the regulatory entity (CREG), in which it integrates all the costs faced by a marketer from the moment the energy is generated until that the end user has it.

What does Afinia charge users in the price?

The price includes all the costs that Afinia assumes to transport a unit of energy from the point of production to the consumer. That is, what is paid to the generators and transporters of energy, and the costs incurred by Afinia to serve a user that is known as “Marketing Charge”. There are other costs, such as restrictions, that cover security in the system and recognized losses that cover the costs of technical losses of energy when transported through the network and the cost overruns of derivatives due to improper (illegal) connections to the transmission system. regional or local distribution.

Why are price losses charged?

The regulation establishes at the national level a recognition of both technical and non-technical losses at efficient levels, given that the former are a characteristic of their own that originates from the means used to transport energy, the conductors; and the second, recognizes the fact that there is the possibility of unauthorized connections to the network that are beyond the control of the company.

What is the charge that Afinia makes for losses?

There is a structural problem in the market due to the high losses, close to 26%, of which a part corresponds to technical losses and the rest to non-technical losses, which would make it impossible to provide the service. Imagine that you buy a number of products for 100 pesos, between the point of purchase and taking it to the consumer, 26 pesos are lost and of the remaining 74 pesos they pay you 84%, that is, 63 pesos. The activity does not look profitable, right? What the standard allows is the recognition of all losses during the first year and from the second year the percentage decreases until reaching year 10, in which technical losses must be reached. The foregoing, in order that the company can allocate resources to investments that lead to reducing energy losses.

Is it true that for Afinia it is not important to lower the losses because they are paid for them?

No, it turns out that the recognition of losses is transitory for ten years because the regulator (CREG) drew a path that starts from the losses at the December 2019 cutoff and reaches the efficient losses after 10 years. If Afinia fails to reduce losses according to the path projected by the regulation, all costs above are covered by the company; but look, if Afinia manages to be successful in its plan below the traced path, the savings must be transferred to the users; that is to say, that the reduction of losses is a winning formula and the best option to reduce the price to the user.

If Afinia serves four departments and eleven municipalities of Magdalena, why is there a difference between them in the cost received by the user?

The company publishes a price that is common to all users who are within the area in which it provides the service, but there are additional costs between the different municipalities in which Afinia is a collector for third parties; for example, the public lighting tax, cleaning and security fees, among others. These costs are collected in the energy bill and transferred to the corresponding entity.

THIS PROPOSES AFFINITY TO THE GOVERNMENT

With the aim of continuing to search for alternatives that allow alleviating the rate issue for the benefit of customers and that guarantee the operation of the company, Afinia presented the following proposals to the Ministry of Mines and Energy:

-Distribute the differential of the rate increase in the Caribbean region among all users of the service at the national level and the National Government. This would represent a reduction of $127/kWh for users on the coast and an increase of only $37/kWh for users in the interior of the country.

-Increase subsistence consumption for municipalities located below 1,000 meters above sea level from 173 kWh/month to 240 kWh/month, in conjunction with the application of a decreasing subsidy percentage tied to consumption to promote energy efficiency.

-Establish a vital minimum consumption for users who demonstrate their inability to pay, which would be covered in its entirety with the National Government budget.

-Make resources viable so that companies can continue with their business plans, proposing that:

1. The National Government assumes the accumulated balance as of the date of the tariff option, which translates for the user into a lower price in the future and for the company in resources to continue its task with the provision of service.

2. The National Government guarantees with financial entities the amount of the balance of the tariff option with low-cost and long-term credits, which will not mean a reduction in the price for the user, but its payment may be made more modestly in the long term.

3. Creation of a fund for the payment of the constitutionally protected user service, which would be responsible for charging the territorial entity or constitutionally protected users.

4. Create funds that allow low-income users to achieve the energy transition, for the construction of solar farms and energy efficiency programs, which can be developed in the company of the companies that provide the service and that allow the sustainability of the projects in the long-term. The fund could be fed with resources from royalties.

Faced with these alternatives, the company remains fully prepared to continue building viable solutions with the different players in the region for the provision of the service and in this way continue advancing in the renewal and strengthening of the electrical infrastructure, contributing to the socioeconomic development of the territories where it operates with a quality service.