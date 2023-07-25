Home » Afra Saraçoğlu did not leave the box all day – Magazine News
Afra Saraçoğlu did not leave the box all day

Afra Saraçoğlu did not leave the box all day

For holiday Bodrumpreferring Afra Saracoglulast day YalikavakIt was reflected in the lenses. Saraçoğlu, who was displayed on the beach of a hotel, did not swim all day long and did not leave the box allocated to him. Beautiful actress, Miss Turkey 2018 winner Şevval Şahin‘s lover Murat Kazancioglu Accompanied.

The famous actor, who chatted with his friends for about 2 hours, did not leave his lodge all day.

Afra Saraçoğlu, who does not prefer to swim all day long, danced to her friends’ dances from her seat.

According to the news of Milliyet; While it was seen that Şevval Şahin was not with Kazancıoğlu; Saraçoğlu’s girlfriend Mert Ramazan DemirIt was noted that he was in a detox center in Türkbükü.

