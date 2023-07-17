Afraid of explosive nuclear seafood?The country’s imports of Japanese seafood fell in consecutive March – Business Times

South Korean people are obviously very worried about buying seafood contaminated by nuclear radiation. In June, Japanese seafood imported to South Korea dropped by more than 30%, which has been declining for three consecutive months.Photo / Associated Press

Japan plans to discharge the treated Fukushima nuclear wastewater into the sea this summer, prompting strong protests from China, South Korea and other neighboring countries. Although the Japanese government has not yet announced the exact date for the start of emissions, South Korean people are obviously very worried about buying seafood contaminated by nuclear radiation. In June, Japanese seafood imported to South Korea dropped by more than 30%, which has been declining for three consecutive months.

Yonhap News quoted statistics from the Korea Customs Service as reporting that South Korea’s seafood imports from Japan in June, including live fish, refrigerated and frozen fish, crustaceans, and molluscs, shrank by 34.7% from the same period last year to 1,910 tons, and the import value also decreased by 21.7% to 1,910 tons. 10.156 million US dollars, the import volume and value have both declined for three consecutive months.

People in South Korea are worried about food safety and have started to snap up sea salt. They hoarded seafood at the beginning of this year, fearing that one day the supply would be in short supply. This led to a three-month increase in seafood imports from Japan in the first quarter. Imports decreased by 26% in April and expanded to 30.6% in May. The market expects that the Japanese government will begin to discharge nuclear wastewater in August, and concerns about radiation contamination of Japanese seafood will increase. The decline in imports is expected to further expand in the future.

Although South Korean people took to the streets to protest against the discharge of Fukushima nuclear polluted wastewater into the sea, and were about to start refusing to eat seafood, data from the South Korean Customs Service showed that Japanese beer imports rebounded strongly, with a surge of about 3.6 times, hitting a four-year high and regaining South Korea. The throne of the largest beer import source country.

