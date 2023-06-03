afraid of what?Xi Jinping orders China’s national security to prepare for ‘worst case scenario’ | Xi Jinping | Artificial Intelligence | National Security | CCP | Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Beijing’s national security team on Tuesday (May 30) that it must prepare for the worst-case scenario of increased internal and external threats.

The official Xinhua News Agency claimed that Xi made the comments during a meeting of China‘s National Security Council. Xi Jinping said, “The current national security issues we are facing have become significantly more complex and difficult.” He then expressed unusual concern, saying that Beijing must “adhere to bottom-line thinking and limit thinking, and be prepared to withstand the major test of strong winds, waves and even stormy seas.” “.

Chinese state media claimed that the meeting in Beijing discussed the need to “commit to maintaining political security and improving Internet data and artificial intelligence (AI) security governance.” However, as the head of the Communist Party of China, the commander-in-chief of the army, and the chairman of the National Security Council, Xi Jinping has spent a lot of space emphasizing the fear beyond artificial intelligence.

He threatened to “clearly understand the complex and severe situation facing national security”, which seems to imply the huge problems and even blows that he and the Chinese authorities are facing.

At the same time, Chinese leaders have reportedly ordered increased national security measures over the risks posed by advances in artificial intelligence. On the face of it, Chinese authorities, like governments in other countries, are scrambling to find ways to regulate rapidly developing artificial intelligence technologies.

The Communist Party’s official newspaper, Beijing Youth Daily, claimed on Wednesday (June 1) that the recent Communist Party Congress emphasized the need to “assess potential risks, take preventive measures, maintain … national security, ensure the safety, reliability and Controllability”.

“Fox News” believes that the fundamental purpose of the CCP’s actions and propaganda is to strengthen the CCP’s control. The report stated: “Beijing has devoted enormous resources to suppressing any activity deemed to pose a political threat to the party’s rule. (The CCP) spends more on police and security personnel than on the military.” “The CCP has been Crack down on its tech industry in an effort to restore Communist Party control.”

“Fox” disclosed, “As early as 2018, Beijing warned of the need to regulate artificial intelligence. However, it still funds a large-scale expansion of the field as part of an effort to seize the commanding heights of cutting-edge technology… while the Chinese authorities desperately The purpose of developing this field is to persecute the people.”

“The lack of privacy protections and the CCP’s tight control over the legal system have also led to the near-universal use of facial, voice and even gait recognition technology to identify and detain those it deems threatening, especially dissidents and Religious minorities,” said Fox News.

At present, most of the world‘s main concerns about the risks of artificial intelligence are its ability to control robots, autonomous weapons, financial instruments, and the computers that manage power grids, medical centers, transportation networks, and other critical infrastructure.

However, the incompatibility of the CCP regime with the world, its focus of attention, and its series of actions have made countries all over the world wary of its desperation to develop artificial intelligence and then use artificial intelligence.

According to the Associated Press, Chinese authorities’ “crazy for new technology, obsession with importing or stealing research, and stifling investigations into major events such as the COVID-19 outbreak have exacerbated concerns about its use of artificial intelligence.” concerns”.

