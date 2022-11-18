November 18, 2022 10:26

Some conflicts receive less news coverage than others. One of them is certainly the one that upsets the eastern area of ​​the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), on the border with the great lakes region.

Impossible to understand what is happening without remembering that for a decade, between the 1990s and 2000s, conflicts in the Great Lakes region caused more than five million deaths. The current clashes are just the continuation of those of the past. Even the actors are the same.

At the center of the story is a rebel organization – the M23, the March 23 Movement – ethnically dominated by the Tutsi. In 2013 the M23 had laid down its arms, but a year ago it resumed the fight. The Congolese government accuses Rwanda of backing the rebels, a thesis confirmed by a report drawn up by UN experts and published in the summer, which speaks of the participation of Rwandan soldiers and the delivery of weapons.

Tangle of rivalry

Rwanda, on the other hand, points the finger at the DRC, accusing it of hosting an armed group of Hutu who in the past participated in the genocide of the Tutsis. The two countries are on the verge of war.

Among the various players in the region there is a tangle of power rivalry and attempts to outdo each other in the race for considerable natural resources, starting with gold, which according to the DRC is allegedly mined by rebels and refined in Rwanda before being exported again.