Some conflicts receive less news coverage than others. One of them is certainly the one that upsets the eastern area of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), on the border with the great lakes region.
Impossible to understand what is happening without remembering that for a decade, between the 1990s and 2000s, conflicts in the Great Lakes region caused more than five million deaths. The current clashes are just the continuation of those of the past. Even the actors are the same.
At the center of the story is a rebel organization – the M23, the March 23 Movement – ethnically dominated by the Tutsi. In 2013 the M23 had laid down its arms, but a year ago it resumed the fight. The Congolese government accuses Rwanda of backing the rebels, a thesis confirmed by a report drawn up by UN experts and published in the summer, which speaks of the participation of Rwandan soldiers and the delivery of weapons.
Tangle of rivalry
Rwanda, on the other hand, points the finger at the DRC, accusing it of hosting an armed group of Hutu who in the past participated in the genocide of the Tutsis. The two countries are on the verge of war.
Among the various players in the region there is a tangle of power rivalry and attempts to outdo each other in the race for considerable natural resources, starting with gold, which according to the DRC is allegedly mined by rebels and refined in Rwanda before being exported again.
The 14,000 UN peacekeepers present since 1999 have proved to be blatantly powerless
This situation has been going on for years now, and the population is paying the price, with 200,000 refugees and thousands of refugees in Uganda. The city of Goma, capital of the North Kivu province, fears an assault by the M23, whose men are located a few kilometers away.
This time, Africa is mobilizing to defuse the threat. Angola is conducting mediation, while several hundred Kenyan soldiers arrived in Goma earlier this week as part of a regional interposition force. The population hopes that they will be more effective than the 14,000 UN peacekeepers present since 1999, who have proved to be patently powerless.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo is the largest French-speaking country in the world. So the summit of the International Organization of the Francophonie which opens on November 19 in Djerba, Tunisia, would have the opportunity to address the subject, but it is struggling to make itself heard on these issues.
The chances of overcoming the crisis are slim, especially considering the weakness of the Congolese state, a historical legacy of the years of dictatorship and resource plundering after Belgium’s impromptu decolonization in the 1960s.
The Democratic Republic of Congo has a resource that is also a handicap: it has minerals essential to the ecological transition, those found in the batteries of electric cars and smartphones. These resources feed big appetites: China has acquired important mining positions with contracts that smell of corruption, but now the Americans are fighting back and other regional powers are also taking action.
It is one of the great paradoxes of our time: the minerals necessary for a cleaner world are extracted in the worst environmental and social conditions, and arouse fierce desires. Maybe one day we should take an interest in it…
In the meantime, the inhabitants of eastern DRC, very far from the climate issue, are asking only to live in peace.
