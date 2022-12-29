December 29, 2022 09:31

Last November, a senior Zimbabwean health official revealed that since 2021 more than 4,000 workers – including doctors, nurses and other health workers – have left the country to go to work abroad. This figure includes 1,700 registered nurses who quit last year and the more than nine hundred who did so this year. The sector is in crisis as evidenced by the fact that in June 2022 the sector was rocked by a major strike to demand that wages be paid in US dollars instead of Zimbabwean dollars as the local currency continues to lose value for way of inflation. At the moment, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Harare government is struggling to support its health service, especially as the population continues to increase. Zimbabwe is one of those low-income countries where the number of health workers is less than 23 per ten thousand inhabitants, a threshold considered critical by the WHO, below which it is not possible to provide essential services. Many of the Zimbabwean professionals who have gone abroad have found work in the United Kingdom, another country which – although not having development problems – suffers from a shortage of qualified personnel. The exodus of nurses is also closely affecting Kenya, as told by journalist Betty Guchu in an article in The Elephant. The salaries offered by clinics and care homes in the US, Canada, Australia, Ireland and the UK are significantly more attractive than what they could receive in their own country. Consequently, leaving becomes the most sensible choice, even if it means leaving local healthcare unguarded. Of the 90,000 Kenyans working in the United States, more than a quarter are nurses. See also L'utopia at Mous Lambrabat (Photo)

In the Financial Times, Nigerian journalist Aanu Adeoye writes that the United Kingdom is, together with Canada, an “El Dorado for Nigerian youth”, another country experiencing a major brain drain. This phenomenon particularly affects educated middle-class youth, for whom emigration in search of work (generally to English-speaking countries) is a major concern. In 2019, a study by the US Pew center found that 45 percent of Nigerian adults planned to emigrate within five years. It was the highest percentage in the world. There may be many reasons for this choice, but they are led by insecurity and crime widespread in Nigeria, and by economic stagnation, with high levels of inflation and unemployment. According to data from the British Home Office, in 2021 nearly 16,000 visas were issued to Nigerian citizens for “skilled workers”, including doctors, nurses, IT engineers and business consultants. Germany is also a popular destination. “If you throw a stone in Berlin, you risk hitting a Nigerian software developer,” writes Adeoye, echoing a joke circulating among Berlin computer scientists. The Africa youth survey released this summer by South Africa’s Ichikowitz Family Foundation confirms the trend. The research involved 4,500 young people aged between 18 and 24, from fifteen different African countries. Rwandans, Ghanaians and Ugandans were said to be most optimistic about the future of their country; the most pessimistic were the Nigerians (according to 95 percent of those interviewed, their country is going in the wrong direction), followed by Zambians and Kenyans. The reasons for emigrating are mainly linked to economic and educational opportunities. The same survey conducted before the pandemic had given very different results: most of those interviewed wanted to stay in their country and build a life there. Things have changed with covid-19 and the many socio-economic repercussions it has had. Today many would like to move to Europe, the United States or South Africa, a country considered “the holy grail” for the kids of the continent. But not by its inhabitants, who in turn would like to leave it to look for work elsewhere. See also Japan supports African countries in launching CubeSats | Technology | Al Jazeera

advertising

Curbing the departure of young people from the continent is essential for everyone, also because it is estimated that in 2030 42 percent of the world‘s young people will be born in Africa. It is crucial for the development of the continent that these girls and boys stay at home. Senegal is trying, writes Le Monde, echoing the words of President Macky Sall: “We need engineers, technicians and skilled workers” because “ours is a country under construction and we need our best brains”. The Dakar government has set up preparatory classes for the big schools (higher education institutions on the model of the French ones) specializing in scientific subjects, to avoid even very young students the disorienting experience of finishing high school abroad (at the same time cut scholarships to study in other countries). Le Monde recalls the case of Diary Sow, the Senegalese student who attended an elite Parisian high school thanks to a government scholarship for very gifted students, who at the beginning of 2022 had gone untraceable to escape excessive pressure suffered by her. But there are also those who are starting to go back. Journalist Aanu Adeoye recounts how he returned to Nigeria, to Lagos, giving up the simplicity of life in a European metropolis to find himself in the midst of infernal traffic and completely without friends, because they are all abroad. He acknowledges, however, that Nigeria and Lagos, in particular, may have their charms and may offer opportunities. Especially for those who, like him, are a journalist and are always looking for new stories to tell. See also The Omi Keron strain is found in many countries to urgently upgrade the new crown prevention and control measures | New crown vaccine-Finance News