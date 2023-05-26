African brands now represent only 14% of the 100 most admired brands in Africa, with non-African brands strengthening their position on the continent.

Nike retains its top spot for the fifth consecutive year in a relatively unchanged ranking of the 10 most admired brands in Africa.

Unicef ​​is the first NGO, Coca Cola the first non-African brand and MTN the first African brand recognized for their action in favor of society.

MTN and Dangote remain the most admired African brands.

Standard Bank has risen to the top rank of the most admired financial services brands.

DSTV retains its position as the most admired media brand.

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, May 25, 2023/ African Media Agency (AMA)/- Today, on Africa Day, Brand Africa released the 13th list of Africa’s Most Admired Brands, on the basis of a survey and ranking carried out by Geopoll, Kantar and Brand Leadership, in 32 African countries which represent more than 85% of the continent’s GDP and population.

Despite optimism over the progress of AfCFTA and other initiatives aimed at boosting African initiatives, African brands fell 20% from a 10-year high of 17% to 14% in the Top 100 of the most admired brands in Africa, MTN having dropped out of the Top 10, and all African brands having lost ground, with the exception of Trade Kings in Zambia, the most successful African brand and the new in 38th place.

Europe, with Adidas in second position, increased its share of the most admired brands in Africa to 32%, ahead of North America, with Nike, the number 1 brand for the fifth consecutive year, and Asia which retains its 17% share, with Samsung the number 3 brand for the third consecutive year.

In a new category of brands that benefit people, society and the environment, inspired by the corporate shift from profit to purpose, WHO became the first NGO, Coca Cola the first brand not African and MTN the first African brand.

In a specific ranking of the top 25 financial services brands, Africa’s oldest banking group, Standard Bank, rose to the top spot of Africa’s most admired brands, dethroning GTBank, which had topped the rankings for three years. years, but which is suffering from recent regulatory issues in the UK, service challenges and a tough competitive environment. The category is dominated by South African (6) and Nigerian (6) brands which represent 48% of the ranking. The United States (4), with VISA in the lead, represents 16% of the ranking, or 64% of the top 25 brands.

In a categorical ranking of the top 25 media brands, DSTV, the consumer brand of the Multichoice Group, retains its dominant position ahead of the BBC and CNN as the most admired media brand in Africa. Consistent with previous rankings, non-African media dominate the continent, accounting for 76% of the top 25 brands.

MTN is the top most admired African brand in the Top 100 Spontaneously Recalled Brands, while Dangote regained the top spot as the top most admired brand when respondents are asked to recall a specific African brand.

Fifteen (15) percent of the Top 100 brands are new entrants, led by Oral B (USA), the fastest growing at 34th place, Trade Kings (Zambia) at 38th place and Jordan (USA). United) in 42nd place.

The Brand Africa 100 study | Africa’s Best Brands took place between February and March and covered 32 countries in all economic regions of the continent. The 2023/24 study is once again conducted by Brand Africa partners, Geopoll in Sub-Saharan Africa, Analysis, a subsidiary of Kantar in Mauritius covered the sub-Saharan islands and Integrate Morocco, another subsidiary of Kantar covered the ‘North Africa. Kantar and Brand Leadership produced the rankings, while the Brand Africa Scientific Committee met to review, analyze and validate the results.

“Worryingly, despite the momentum given to the implementation of the AfCFTA, the growing pride of the continent in the face of global economic challenges, African consumers have turned to their trusted brands, for the mostly non-African, rather than giving African brands a chance,” says Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa. Nevertheless, such is the state of brands in Africa, and there is an urgent need to build trust in ‘Made in Africa’ brands.

“With an ever-increasing number of countries, a larger sample size and the growth of mobile across the continent, more than ever, the use of mobile continues to prove to be an effective tool for reaching and accessing respondents across the continent,” said, Bernard Okasi, Research Director, GeoPoll, which has been the main data collection partner since 2015.

Karin Du Chenne, Director of Growth for Africa and the Middle East for Kantar, who has been leading the Brand Africa study since its inception in 2010, says: “Despite the increase in the number of countries and sample size, which have invariably increased the volume of brands analyzed, the study continues to paint a very consistent picture of the leading brands on the continent, even if this is not yet to the benefit of the ‘Africa”.

As a non-profit initiative and in order to ensure the objectivity and independence of the ranking, the Brand Africa 100 | Africa’s Best Brands aiming to determine the most admired brands in Africa is not funded by any brand.

Research for the 2022/23 survey was conducted between February and April 2023 in 32 countries in Africa. The study is again led by Brand Africa partners Geopoll, who led the fieldwork, and Kantar and Brand Leadership, who led the analysis and rankings.

For the tenth consecutive year, full results, including Top 100, category rankings and detailed analysis will be published in the July issue of the magazine. African Business which will be released in June, and the Top 100 www.brand.africa rankings on July 1, 2023.

Over the next few weeks, starting June 6 in Ivory Coast, Brand Africa will publish country rankings of the Most Admired Brands and Most Admired Brand Builders in key countries across the continent.

Brand Africa, now in its 13th edition, publishes the results of the survey of the most admired brands in Africa each year on or around 25 May, Africa Day. This survey was conducted in more than 30 countries representing 85% of the continent’s GDP and population.

For information on the Brand Africa program, initiatives and partners, and specifically the Brand Africa 100 Ranking: Ranking Africa’s Best Brands, visit www.brand.africa and follow the results on #BrandAfrica100 and #AfricasBestBrands.

About Brand Africa 100: The Best Brands in Africa

Recognizing that brands are the engine of growth, reputation and competitiveness of nations, Brand Africa (www.brand.africa) was established in 2010 as a not-for-profit brand-driven movement to inspire a brand-driven African renaissance. THE Brand Africa 100 | Africa’s Best Brands, are Brand Africa’s flagship initiative since 2011. The ranking, announced annually on Africa Day, May 25, since 2011, is the most authoritative survey of brands in Africa, covering 30 countries that represent more than 85% of the population and more than 85% of the GDP of Africa. The survey is conducted by Geopoll, the world leader in mobile-based surveys, and the information is

