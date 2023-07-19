African Career Training School celebrated its new recipients – TOGOTOPNEWS- The reliable and constructive info in one click

The public responded in large numbers to the certificate ceremony for ACTS students at the end of the course this Sunday, July 16, 2023. In a great day atmosphere, the show held in suspense until the end between euphoria of the “elected of the day” and the quality of the services.

There were 69 recipients in total for this official certificate award ceremony. Parents, supervisors, partners, friends and comrades were present in the main hall of the Palais des Congrès in Lomé.

The tone was set by Financial Director Justin Gabiam, who warmly welcomed the audience, added later by François Amédomé Ametepe, the Educational Director. The latter in his speech recalled the values ​​dear to the institute and the role it has assigned itself since its creation in 2014, that of training effective and seasoned students who provide quality work once in the field. .

The student spokesperson, Mokli Tiamonam, spoke on behalf of the recipients to thank those in charge of the institute and their partners as well as the supervisors who “have worked selflessly to give the best of themselves so that training is of excellent quality”.

After this phase of speeches followed by various artistic performances, the presentation itself began in a crazy atmosphere. The orchestration was great and the guests attended a beautiful staging rich in sounds and colors.

For Mr. Ametepe, it is always a great emotion to observe the recipients in mad joy after months of work and tenacity. “One can only feel joy seeing all these young people happy to receive their certificates. The partners’ objective is to see young people acquire skills that can help them to take charge of themselves. We have just completed yet another course, the fourth of its kind. It is a singular promotion, reluctant at the beginning to enter our dynamic but which understood very quickly, following advice and proximity, that it had to take up the challenge of excellence because it is about the future. professional of each of them. Emphasis was placed, in addition to the rigor of the training, on the ethical side as well, which is very important to us at ACTS”, he insisted. The pedagogical director also announced the initiation of diploma courses very soon to help young people even more.

Ida Vignoh, spokesperson for the students, expressed her joy: “I am very happy and it is my dream which has just come true to have me trained in this institute. We liked the quality of the training, the center, the trainers. With this training in secretarial and cash management, I feel ready to prove myself”.

ACTS has, since its creation, trained dozens of young people in office automation, multimedia among others. It is now a benchmark training center which, with its American partners, continues to offer up-to-date training opportunities for young Togolese and even African young people who are fulfilled and well aware of the challenges of the contemporary professional world.

Seyram cossive

