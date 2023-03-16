© FAO/Luis Tato – Fish being sun-dried in Kigoma, Tanzania.

New York, USA, March 15, 2023/African Media Agency(AMA)/A fisheries and aquaculture development program implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) highlighted significant potential to boost these sectors in Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Tanzania, Guyana and the Marshall Islands, making them more self-sufficient, creating jobs and preserving biological stock levels.

These countries are the top five of 12 African, Caribbean and Pacific states analyzed by the global fish value chain development programme, FISH4ACP.

Implemented by FAO, this initiative of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) aims to make fisheries and aquaculture value chains more productive and sustainable, by putting the Emphasis on supporting women, given their crucial role in fish value chains, i.e. in the whole process of adding value to the product.

“This initiative marks an important step towards a blue transformation of fisheries and aquaculture in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific (ACP), which not only benefits fishers and their communities, but also ensures that the growth goes hand in hand with environmental sustainability and social inclusion,” said Gilles Van De Walle, Chief Technical Advisor, FISH4ACP, FAO.

For Cristelle Pratt, Deputy Secretary General of the OACPS, there is an urgent need to stimulate the fisheries and aquaculture sectors because “they contribute greatly to economic growth, the creation of decent jobs and food security and nutrition”.

FAO/Roberto Faidutti

Funding from the European Union and Germany

FISH4ACP is implemented with funding of €47 million from the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BmZ).

This program focuses on the three aspects of sustainability – economic, environmental and social. “It will be able to strike a balance between production and protection, contribute to a fair distribution of income and decent working conditions, and champion sustainable fisheries and aquaculture in Africa, the Caribbean and the rest of the world. the Pacific,” said Leonard Mizzi, Head of Unit of the European Union’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships.

Hendrik Denker, BmZ Deputy Division Head for Food and Nutrition Security, Global Food Policy and Fisheries, said FISH4ACP’s innovative approach “will increase aquatic food supply, economic returns and social equity, and reduce negative impacts on the marine environment”.

The first five reports provide a baseline to help countries strengthen their fish value chains, increase self-sufficiency in fish production, create local jobs and maintain sustainable stock levels.

© FAO/Horst Wagner – A fisherman unloads tuna in the Marshall Islands.

Conclusions of these reports:

The FISH4ACP value chain analysis is based on 5,200 respondents, with over 100 focus groups and 50 stakeholder workshops held to validate the findings. The five value chain assessment reports published (Côte d’Ivoire, Guyana, Marshall Islands, Senegal, Tanzania) provided a field test of the FAO value chain analysis method that will be published In the coming months.

Thus, Côte d’Ivoire could become self-sufficient in fish production thanks to a ten-year strategy to increase tilapia production from 6,000 to 8,300 tons per year to 68,000 tons by 2031, without load. extra for the environment. This would make it possible to meet all national demand, thanks to a more structured, local and sustainable value chain that will create jobs, respect good environmental practices and increase resilience.

Unsplash/Elle Hughes

Guyana, meanwhile, has tackled the decline in catches of a variety of shrimp, known as ‘seabob’, while promoting artisanal fishing, and in particular strengthening the position of women. The strong demand from the US and European markets for high-value shrimp may represent a serious opportunity if the biological problems of the stocks can be resolved and if larger shrimp can be caught; as is the strong domestic demand for fresh shrimp that can be sold to restaurants and supermarkets.

By modernizing the tuna value chain, the Marshall Islands will be able to consolidate its position as a hub for this fish, which will generate in ten years an estimated direct value added of $55 million through tuna purse seine fishing, while ensuring that 30% of tuna catches are containerized.

In addition, this strategy will create more than 1,000 jobs, and the increasing use of renewable energies by the main players in the Marshallese tuna sector will reduce the ecological footprint of this sector.

In Senegal, the study revealed that the increase in oyster production and the number of oyster farms brings great potential to meet local demand and support the development of modern oyster farming. By 2031, the country aims to increase national production by 30% to 21,000 tons to cover more than 80% of national demand. In addition, there are plans to triple the added value to $12.6 million and increase the number of full-time jobs from 6,500 to 11,000.





UN NEWS/ Evarist Mapesa

Tanzania is the leading producer of sardine, sprat and perch from Lake Tanganyika. In order to take advantage of increased consumer demand and market opportunities in Tanzania, improved fish handling and processing processes, access to high value-added markets and reduced gender are key elements in consolidating these fisheries.

The use of better processing and cold chain techniques, improved business models with greater participation of women and better compliance with fisheries legislation can help increase value addition in the sector by 12% and increase the income of fish processors by an average of 42%.

FAO’s work in fisheries and aquaculture promotes the effective management of living aquatic resources and capacity development to ensure equitable outcomes for all. It is centered on a blue transformation, a vision that aims to build sustainability and resilience.

