African Development Bank Group Chief Economist Kevin Urama calls on Scandinavian and Irish entrepreneurs to make Africa their business and investment destination

From left to right: Mr. Kevin Urama, Chief Economist and Vice President of the African Development Bank Group for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, Ms. Ellen Cathrine Rasmussen, Executive Vice President of Norfund, Mr. Hans Olav Kvalvaag, CEO of Release by Scatec, and Mr. Dan Banik, University of Oslo, at a roundtable in Norway.

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, October 13, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/-The Chief Economist of the African Development Bank Group, Kevin Urama, called on entrepreneurs from Scandinavian countries and Ireland to make Africa their business and investment destination.

On an official visit to Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway and Sweden from September 25 to 29, 2023, Mr. Urama said that Africa’s population boom – which is expected to make it the most populous region in the world ‘by the end of the century, with up to 3.4 billion inhabitants- offered enormous business and investment opportunities to the rest of the world.

“With a population of more than 1.3 billion people [actuellement], 600 million young people, rapid urbanization and growing incomes for the middle classes, Africa is the first frontier of emerging markets,” he said. Mr. Urama was accompanied on this trip by Ms. Mette Knudsen, Administrator of the African Development Bank representing the Nordic Group, India and Ireland.

According to Kevin Urama, agriculture and energy in Africa offer immense opportunities for trade and investment with the Nordic countries, as the size of the food and agriculture market in Africa will reach 1 trillion US dollars by 2030, compared to 300 billion dollars in 2022.

Africa has 65% of the planet’s uncultivated arable land, representing vast potential for sustainable agriculture and agribusiness.

Speaking at a meeting with businessmen in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 28, Urama said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the world‘s largest regional bloc in in terms of number of countries, was a market estimated at 3,500 billion dollars.

“Danish companies should seize these business opportunities and invest more in Africa,” called Mr. Urama, who is also the Bank Group’s Vice President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management.

He said bilateral trade between Denmark and Africa increased by 28.6% between 2018 and 2022, from US$2 billion to US$2.6 billion, stressing that there was potential for growth.

“But this increase is insufficient, both in value and in relative terms. Between 2018 and 2022, Denmark’s total exports to Africa averaged only 0.3% of Africa’s total global imports,” he said.

Denmark’s imports from Africa represented only 0.1% of Africa’s total exports between 2018 and 2022.

“This needs to change, given the enormous potential and opportunities that African markets offer Danish companies for trade and investment, as well as the strong partnership between Denmark and African countries,” continued Mr. Urama.

During a roundtable discussion in Oslo, Norway, Kevin Urama highlighted the low level of trade between Norway and African countries, despite the enormous potential that African markets offer Norwegian companies.

Bilateral trade increased from $3.1 billion in 2018 to $5.2 billion in 2022, an increase of 68%. Norway’s foreign direct investment (FDI) in Africa was estimated at US$1.6 billion in 2021, a decrease of 12% compared to 2020.

“Much remains to be done to improve trade and investment between Norway and Africa. Between 2018 and 2022, Norway’s total exports to Africa averaged only 0.4% of Africa’s total imports,” he added.

Mr Urama made similar calls to investors in Ireland, Finland and Sweden, encouraging them to seize investment opportunities in Africa, particularly in key areas such as green metals, such as lithium and cobalt, which will boost growth. growth of the global clean technology market.

“The continent holds 80% of the world‘s platinum reserves, 50% of cobalt reserves and 40% of magnesium reserves, as well as vast deposits of lithium and graphite,” he stressed.

There are also untapped opportunities in the development of Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones. The African Development Bank and its partners are investing more than US$1.5 billion in the development of these zones, of which 25 are under development in 11 countries, he concluded.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) for the ADB

The post African Development Bank Group Chief Economist Kevin Urama calls on Scandinavian and Irish entrepreneurs to make Africa their business and investment destination appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

Share this: Facebook

X

