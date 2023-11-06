African Football League: Congolese Jean-Jacques Ndala will officiate the final

Congolese international referee Jean-Jacques Ndala has been appointed central referee for the second leg final of the first edition of the African Football League, which will be played between Mamelodi Sundows and Widad Athletic Club de Casablanca on November 12 in South Africa.

Jean-Jacques Ndala will be assisted by Elvis Guy Noupue, as assistant referee 1, Arsenio Chadreque Maringule from Monzambique, as assistant referee 2,

Patrice Milazar from Mauritius is appointed 4th referee.

At the end of last week, FIFA appointed Jean-Jacques Ndala among the five central referees who will officiate the Club World Cup. He will represent CAF there.

