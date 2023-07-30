African leaders called on Putin to return to the grain agreement

The “Russia-Africa” ​​summit, which took place in St. Petersburg at the initiative of the Kremlin, did not live up to the hopes of Vladimir Putin, who became an international pariah. Moreover, an extremely unpleasant surprise awaited the Russian ruler at the meeting. Or even two.

It started with the fact that the leaders of only 17 African states came to the summit. Other countries were represented by delegations headed by ministers or ambassadors. Five African countries ignored the meeting.

For Putin, who strives to prove to the whole world that Russia remains an important player on a global scale, such an attitude on the part of African countries looks like a light slap in the face.

But the statements of some participants of the summit generally became a painful blow to Vladimir Putin’s ego. He immediately decided to buy the loyalty of African countries. The Russian dictator said that the grain agreement with Ukraine mediated by the UN and Turkey failed due to serious mistakes in the policy of Western states. Like, they are responsible for the fact that Africa was left without Ukrainian and Russian grain. But he, Putin, understands how hard it is for the inhabitants of the black continent, so he promises to send grain to six countries for free – Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, CAR and Eritrea. Each of them can receive 25-50 thousand tons of grain in the next three to four months. Russia is also ready to take over the transport costs.

At the same time, Putin, of course, kept silent that Russia simply stole this grain from Ukraine, taking it out of warehouses located in the temporarily occupied territories.

Another important point in the Kremlin host’s “generous” offer is that all the countries he named, with the exception of Somalia, are friendly to Russia. The hint is obvious – be friends with us and get grain for free.

And here everything did not go according to plan. First, the president of Egypt, Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi, said that African countries are calling on Russia to return to the grain agreement with Ukraine.

“It is necessary to urgently and quickly find an operational solution to the problems of supplying food to countries that need it, while paying attention to all issues related to this topic. It is necessary to reach a consensus on the grain agreement and take into account all the needs of those countries that need it, as well as the consequences of such a situation for many countries and peoples.” Al-Sisi said.

Before Putin could swallow this bitter pill, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was considered an ally by the Kremlin, spoke even more harshly.

“We did not come here to ask for any “gifts”. We of course understand that you have decided out of generosity to provide grain for free to some African countries that are facing certain difficulties, but that is not our main purpose here. This is not our main task, to achieve some supplies of this nature… African countries offer Russia to implement the Black Sea Grain Initiative, we want the Black Sea to be opened to world markets,” — noted Ramaphosa.

He went on to say that the war in Ukraine directly affects Africa. Food security issues are emerging, fertilizer prices have risen, and the cost of living has risen in many African countries.

“Africa has the right to call for peace,” — said the president of South Africa.

According to the Ukrainian Center for the Study of Africa, the summit in St. Petersburg showed that cooperation with Russia is gradually becoming toxic for a number of countries on this continent. And the leaders of these countries understand this.

We will remind you that Russia continues to fire at the ports of Ukraine in order to prevent the export of food. The other day, as a result of a missile attack on the port of Reni, a ship of a NATO member state was damaged.

