African penguins could be extinct by 2035

Environmental activists say that African penguins, if current conditions continue, could be completely extinct by 2035 if urgent action is not taken, reports The Guardian.

The population of this species, which thrived on the South African coast for centuries, has declined dramatically in the last 100 years, with fewer than 10,400 breeding pairs remaining today and the population continuing to decline.

The African penguin is currently listed as an endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

Overfishing and environmental changes in the Indian Ocean, as well as the threat of disease, hurricanes, flooding and pollution, have caused the species’ population to decline.

However, Judy Mann, director of strategic projects at the Cape Town Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation, says there is hope for the survival of African penguins.

“If fisheries, the South African government, oil and shipping companies, scientists, conservationists, international partners and the public work together, we can prevent the number of African penguins from continuing to decline every year,” he said.

In addition, activists from the Africa Leadership Initiative are calling for the South African government to be informed that immediate and urgent action must be taken to prevent the extinction of the species. with RT

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

