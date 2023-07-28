African states want the war to end – DW – 07/28/2023

The essentials in brief:

After appeals for peace at the Africa summit in St. Petersburg, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin again emphasized his willingness to negotiate the conflict over Ukraine. “We have said several times that I have officially announced that we are ready to negotiate,” Putin said. However, Russia has no way of forcing either side to hold such talks.

The background to the conflict is the “security threats to Russia from the United States and NATO,” he said at a plenary session with representatives of African states, who called on him to take the initiative to resolve the conflict.

Putin, who had scheduled special meetings with African officials on Friday evening about his war against Ukraine, said Russia was grateful for the initiative. There had already been a meeting in St. Petersburg in June.

The African proposals include military de-escalation, security guarantees for both sides and mutual recognition of sovereignty. According to the Kremlin, there are no new developments. The advisor to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podoliak, described Putin’s statements as “whining”. Negotiations make no sense “because the Russian Federation is undermining international law and the global security order.”

Ukrainian soldiers in a training camp in the Donetsk regionImage: Mathias Bölinger/DW

Ukraine reports recapture of Staromajorske village

Ukraine has announced the liberation of the village of Staromajorske in the south-east of the country. “Our south! Our boys! Glory to Ukraine!” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on his social media channel. He also published a video that is said to have been recorded in the place in the Donetsk region.

It shows several soldiers introducing themselves as fighters from the 35th Brigade and holding a Ukrainian flag. One of the men says they completely liberated Staromajorske. The pushing back of Russian troops from the village would be one of the first successes of this kind on the front in the south of the country since the start of the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

The Ukrainian army also claims to have gained territory south of the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut. “We are moving forward step by step,” wrote Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar. The focus of the hard fighting is the villages of Klischchiivka, Kurdyumiwka and Andriivka. According to Maljar, Russian counterattacks north of Bakhmut were also repelled.

Destruction in Taganrog city center – Russia blames UkraineImage: VASILY GOLUBEV/REUTERS

Moscow blames Kiev for rocket attack

Moscow has blamed Kiev for the rocket attack in the southern Russian city of Taganrog on the Sea of ​​Azov. The Russian air defense intercepted the missile, but debris fell, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram. The governor of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev later reported that a second rocket had been launched over the Azov district not far from Taganrog. The Russian information could not be verified independently. 15 people are said to have been injured.

Ukraine denied the allegations. “What is happening in Taganrog is nothing but the absolutely incompetent actions of Russian anti-aircraft defense operators,” Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, wrote on Twitter. The statement is also likely to be a rhetorical tit-for-tat: Moscow has repeatedly claimed in the past that it only fires on military targets in Ukraine.

Ukraine wants to defend grain infrastructure

According to Ukraine, it lacks crucial resources to defend against Russian airstrikes on its grain infrastructure on the Black Sea. Ukraine’s army spokeswoman Natalia Gumenyuk said that “reinforced, powerful, modern” missile and air defense systems would not be needed in two or three months to “fight off the types of missiles that the enemy is using against us.”

In particular, Ukraine needs US F-16 fighter jets capable of targeting Russian weapon systems and ships used for attacks on southern Ukraine. Otherwise there may soon be no more Ukrainian ports.

A destroyed grain warehouse in the Odessa regionImage: Ukrainian Ground Forces/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO

“Virtually all” Black Sea ports are currently blocked by Russia, Gumenyuk said. No ship can sail. She accused the Russian armed forces of striving for “supremacy in the Black Sea”. “They want a grain monopoly for themselves. They want to eliminate Ukraine as a country that can feed the world,” added the army spokeswoman.

Also read: Putin promises grain deliveries at Africa summit

Russia reports drone attack in Moscow region

According to its own statements, Russia has again foiled a Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region. The RIA news agency quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying that the air defense intercepted a Ukrainian military drone before it could attack its target near the Russian capital. There were no casualties or damage.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had previously announced that an “enemy drone attack” had been attempted. He did not initially name an exact location.

Russia’s capital Moscow and the region are around 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border and have already been the target of drone attacks. On Monday, a drone crashed near the Defense Ministry in central Moscow, and another hit an office building in a southern district. In early May, two drones were shot down over the Kremlin, the official residence of President Vladimir Putin.

Selenskyj in Odessa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj visited the Transfiguration Cathedral in the port city of Odessa, which was badly damaged in attacks. Selenskyj said on his website that he had been informed of the extent of the destruction in the church. Now specialists are to examine the possibilities for the restoration of the famous building.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Odessa’s Transfiguration CathedralImage: Presidential Office of Ukraine

Since Russia withdrew from the agreement to transport Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, the Russian army has repeatedly attacked the port cities of Odessa and Mykolaiv. The Old Town of Odessa, where the Transfiguration Cathedral is located, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

US: China provides technology for Russian military

According to the United States, China is helping Russia to circumvent Western sanctions. According to a report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) Avril Haines, the People’s Republic is supplying goods to Russia that its army is using in Ukraine. According to customs documents, this should be navigation equipment, jamming technology and parts for fighter jets.

Bilateral trade is increasingly conducted in the Chinese currency, the yuan, reports the ODNI. China, for its part, has increased imports of Russian oil and gas. The People’s Republic has repeatedly denied supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine by supplying armaments.

Faeser after fencing scandal: “Full solidarity”

Germany’s Interior Minister Nancy Faeser reacted to the scandal at the Fencing World Championships in Milan and underlined her position with regard to athletes from Russia. “This situation should never have happened,” said the Social Democrat responsible for sport after the disqualification of the Ukrainian Olha Charlan: “Russia has no place in international sport at the moment. The full solidarity of sport must apply to Ukraine,” emphasized fibers.

Charlan was taken out of the competition after refusing to shake hands with her Russian opponent, Anna Smirnova. It is compulsory in fencing. Charlan followed the example of Ukrainian tennis professionals, who face their opponents from Russia and Belarus on the professional tour, but also do not shake hands after the matches.

No handshake: Olha Charlan (left) and Anna SmirnowaImage: Tadashi Miyamoto/AFLOSPORT/IMAGO

There was also a scandal in Milan because Smirnova reacted to the refused handshake with a sit-in and only left the piste after 45 minutes. The Ukrainian Sports Minister Wadym Hutzajt, himself a former fencer, spoke of a “specific provocation by the Russian side”. The International Olympic Committee had “recommended” the world federations to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete again as “neutral athletes”. The fencing association FIE was one of the first to relax the ban.

Orthodox Church of Ukraine changes calendar

In contrast to Russia, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine decided to switch to the modern calendar. The New Julian calendar, which applies to fixed holidays such as Christmas and according to calculations corresponds to the Gregorian calendar used today up to the year 2800, is to be introduced for the new church year from September 1st.

With the change of the calendar, which aligns the Orthodox holidays with those of the Catholics and Protestants, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, founded in 2018 with state aid, is demonstratively further distancing itself from war opponent Russia. The Russian Orthodox Church follows the Julian calendar to this day.

