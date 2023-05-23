Afro Colombia cannot remain behind

On May 21, the country commemorated Afro-Colombianity Day to recognize the contribution of black, Afro-Colombian, Raizal and Palenquera communities in building the country, but also to make visible the factors of exclusion and inequity that have historically characterized those They represent 9.3% of Colombians.

According to Dane, the Multidimensional Poverty Index, IPM, of this population is 30.6%, that is, 11% above national poverty, due to factors such as violence, informal work, low educational achievement and school lag, among others. And although the State has made efforts to overcome these problems, unfortunately in our country practices of xenophobia, intolerance and violence against them persist. An example of this is that between 2013 and 2022, the forced recruitment of minors in this population went from 12% to 17%.

As a Valle del Cauca I know this reality very closely since our territory is home to 30.4% of this population in the country, that is, a little more than 1,420,000 people. For this reason, during my work as Governor of Valle del Cauca, we created the Ten-Year Plan for the Afro population, the first carried out in the country.

This policy was built with the participation of the community, public and private institutions and academia, in order to increase the access of this population to the department’s social and economic programs and improve their living conditions, through the implementation of affirmative actions. Precisely, within the framework of this initiative, I had a participatory cabinet, with a very high percentage of men and women from this population group.

The Ten-Year Plan has achieved, among other things, the visibility of the wealth and biodiversity of Afro culture and its contribution to intangible heritage, such as the Plan for the Safeguarding of midwifery and the plan for marimba and music, gastronomy; the Draft Ordinance for the protection and safeguarding of viche as an ancestral and artisan drink, regarding production and marketing; the celebrations of the Virgin of the Assumption in Playa Renaciente and El Hormiguero, and the Folk Festival in Buenaventura, among others.

Also, we advance in education by consolidating a differential ethnic focus; We develop comprehensive health care models, supporting midwifery to reduce maternal-perinatal mortality and morbidity, and with the academy, we are committed to the transformation, commercialization, and use of medicinal plants.

Likewise, we inaugurated the Observatory against Racial Discrimination, with technical, psychological and legal attention to the affected people, as well as the election process of the Departmental Black Communities Advisory Commission. We also promoted entrepreneurship, with productive projects in fifteen municipalities of the department. This is without counting important infrastructure projects in health, tourism and transportation.

In addition, in my capacity as director of La U, we gave impetus to the new leaders of this community in the regions, within the framework of our ‘Leaders to trust’ program, supporting and training them so that they can better project their community work. Likewise, promoting initiatives in Congress for the most needy communities.

However, the country still has many things to do in favor of these communities. Widespread violence is a factor holding back many social and economic initiatives. For this reason, it is important to promote a political culture of peace, which guarantees human rights, development and the end of extreme poverty. For this, the integral presence of the State is needed, with the generation of development and opportunities for the population. Also, to legally strengthen the National System of Attention and Reparation for Victims, with greater articulation between the national and territorial entities in charge of making the enjoyment of victims’ rights effective.

Afro Colombia cannot remain behind. I think that both the national and regional governments should catch up with this community in projects that include a broad social agenda, to promote housing, health, employment, productivity, aqueduct, sanitation, education, energy, and justice. All these factors should contribute to strengthening the social fabric, which will reduce poverty and abandonment.

For my part, I will persist in my commitment so that, from the stage in which I find myself, continue working to bring forward all the good that the black, Afro-Colombian, Raizal and Palenquera communities have to give to the country.

