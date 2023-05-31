Afro-Colombian of the Year Award. Perpetuating inequality or celebrating equality?

Eliecer Cordoba Lemus

By Eliecer Cordoba Lemus. May 2023

The Afro-Colombian Awards are seen by many as a positive recognition of the need for equality in society; however, its structure reveals a dilemma that obstructs the awakening of consciousness and reinforces the idea that the achievements and contributions of people of African descent are exceptional and not the norm, contributing to their discrimination and marginalization. In order to understand the objectives underlying the creation of these awards, a thorough analysis is essential to open ways to consider the term “minority”.

This simplistic, prejudiced generalization, with a great negative impact on self-esteem and cultural perception in Afro-descendants, installs harmful connotations in the popular imagination and becomes an instrument of domination that excludes and neglects changing and unstable cultural identities. It is essential to recognize and accept, as an undeniable principle, that any recognition aimed at this population must be closely linked to the minimization of the impacts that arise from it, due to its close relationship with the trafficking of persons transported to America and other parts of the world. during the colonial era, a period known as the transatlantic slave trade.

It is important to explore the awards from a different perspective to understand their impact on society and how they can affect people of African descent. By emphasizing “Afro-Colombianness” and rewarding those who fit into stereotypes, excessive homogenization and internal hierarchization is generated that perpetuates the idea that this population is a separate category and inferior to the norm. This reinforces the perception that they are different and should be treated in a special way, contributing to their exploitation to the detriment of the fight against discrimination and the lack of opportunities.

By closely examining the nature and execution of the rewards, one can pinpoint the point at which the beginning of a meritorious task intersects with the end of an execrable exercise. This provides us with substantial elements that confirm the adversarial that has been present since its inception in the narrative of the awards, related to the implantation of artificial social traits in people, the lack of assertiveness from the collective and the lack of instruments such as social service, these are palpable evidence consciously used as a model of social action that negatively affects the perception of equality.

Trying to promote and materialize sustainable development, progress, recognition and integration in relation to the population with African descent while accepting to consider ethnic groups as minorities, is only possible if differences are magnified and equality is minimized And it is this duality that undermines the objectives of inclusion and equity, making it impossible to materialize legitimate aspirations.

Public or private recognition is the validation and appreciation that we receive from a specific group as a result of our effective and efficient performance. However, it is important to recognize that, in some cases, this recognition can be used as a control mechanism over certain populations, through the implementation of subtle and abject mechanisms that seek to modify people’s behavior in order to achieve certain goals.

These mechanisms include the imposition of restrictive norms, group pressure and control, the imposition of beliefs and guidelines, as well as the reinforcement of harmful stereotypes, mechanisms that contribute to establishing patterns of inequality, divisions and power imbalances in the target society. .

As a result, affected populations can accept and internalize dominance and view equality from an individual rather than a collective perspective. This perpetuates a cycle in which recognition is used to maintain control and subservience, instead of promoting equity and parity.

In this context, it is essential to reflect on which of the following factors has the most detrimental impact on Afro-descendants:

1) the external imposition of values ​​that try to compensate feelings of inferiority,

2) ignorance of the historical losses suffered,

3) intergenerational sequelae,

4) resignation to intersectionality (which implies the combination of different forms of oppression, generating unique experiences of discrimination and marginalization).

If the former prevails, the idea that Afro-descendants need to be “rescued” or “saved” by people outside their community would be perpetuated, which generates feelings of dependency and subordination that are detrimental to self-esteem and a sense of empowerment. In the case of the second factor, it would be contributing to reproduce inequalities and discrimination that have their origin in the oppression and exploitation of the past. If the third factor were accentuated, feelings of overwhelm and hopelessness would be considerably increased due to the magnitude of the challenges, which in turn would limit the search for solutions and hinder the perception of one’s own abilities to overcome difficulties.

Likewise, if intersectionality were considered, we would be ignoring that people cannot be reduced to a single identity or category. Consequently, we would not be able to develop mechanisms that make it possible to make visible and address complex forms of oppression and inequality; the essence of inclusive policies and practices would deteriorate, stalling the normal development of laws, programs and affirmative actions that ensure equal opportunities, solidarity and collaboration between groups and social movements would be discouraged, discouraging the construction of strong and diverse alliances, and self-reflection on our privileges, prejudices and assumptions would be limited, thus hindering the possibility of questioning and challenging our attitudes and behaviors.

Inequality does not arise simply from belonging to a minority; Inequality exists because the historical structural losses of identity are not recognized or addressed, inequality coexists because the external imposition of values ​​that try to compensate for feelings of inferiority is submissively consented to, inequality pre-exists because it is difficult for us to detach ourselves from the intergenerational consequences that continue to influence our present and we coexist with inequality because we do not externalize conscious and active acts of opposition that seek changes in the face of current circumstances.

Our priority as African descendants implies examining the present as a time infinitely superior in its human quality to all the past, developing the ability to recognize and assess our actions in light of increasingly advanced principles, stopping what is no longer beneficial to us by avoiding its continuation and see ourselves as equal not different. Our priority involves dispensing with deliberations without deepening marked by the absence of global visions that gravitate on the ignorance of the complex problem of the very definition of the term minority and understanding that we cannot reduce it to a simple issue of cultural diversity, only when growth and development intellectual as a group equates the intentions of the majority, only at that moment we stop being a minority.

It is time to understand that the struggles for equality begin together, to recognize that the controls imposed on historically excluded populations caused important losses of opportunities, to accept that individual distinction is not enough to bridge those gaps without minimizing differences and maximizing equality, and that the reasoning regarding what we are and what we want should not turn us into simple reproducers of arguments lacking in objectivity that perpetuate the opposite of what is aspired and defended.

Historically excluded minorities are not inherently inferior. Trying to assign wrong beliefs to mythologize premises of inferiority is just as harmful as using beliefs to highlight qualities, wrong beliefs will always be wrong.