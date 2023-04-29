Afro-Colombianity Agenda at the El Espectador Experience Center at FILBO

Taken from

This Sunday the 30th, personalities, authors, artists and themes, with a prelude on Saturday the 29th, a tribute to the jurist Jacobo Pérez Escobar.

Ten conversations with 21 guests will touch on history, literature, social sciences, theater, film and television, and music around the Afro-Colombian population, at the El Espectador Experience Center, located in Pavilion 17, stand 1409, of the FILBO 2023.

This is an agenda, organized between El Espectador and Fundación Color de Colombia, which will broaden attendees’ knowledge of the experience of the black population in Colombian modernity.

The astonishments for visitors will include facts such as that the naval hero of the independence war was a “pardo”, José Padilla, whose name and rank were not exactly as some believe.

The head of the Naval History Directorate of the Colombian Navy, Lieutenant Commander Loida Niño Franco, and a prestigious historian, Jorge Conde Calderón, from the Universidad del Atlántico, will be there to provoke more curiosity about the Bicentennial of the Battle of the Lake Maracaibo, where Padilla was a victorious hero. Conversation on Sunday 30, at five in the afternoon.

I am also amazed because the 1991 Constitution was signed on blank pages and it was the Secretary General of the Constituent Assembly, Jacobo Pérez Escobar, an Afro-Colombian jurist, who had to correct the mistake.

They will be Jacobo Pérez Escobar, at 98 years old; Humberto de la Calle, protagonist of the moment, and the ex-guajiro minister Amylkar Acosta to talk about this episode, which had between the lines an act of discrimination with racial overtones. Tribute, on Saturday 29, at four in the afternoon.

On Sunday the 30th, at 11 in the morning, Afro-Colombianity Day begins at the El Espectador stand at FILBo with the talk “Afro in the media and power”, with journalist Mabel Lara, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at SierraCol Energy, led by Élber Gutiérrez, general producer of this newspaper.

Then, at 12 noon, a conversation in homage to Laurence E. Prescott (1943-2016), the Afro-American academic who pioneered international studies on Afro-Colombian authors such as Candelario Obeso and Jorge Artel, with one of his doctoral students in Penn State University and translator of some of his works, Carmen Millán, former director of the Caro y Cuervo Institute.

Between one and four in the afternoon, an unmissable block of editorial news, with authors and publishers. The historian Francisco Javier Flórez Bolívar, from the University of Cartagena, will have a live interview about his recent book with the Planeta (Crítica) label, “The intellectual and political vanguard of the nation. History of a black and mulatto intellectuality in Colombia, 1877-1947” (1:00 pm).

At two in the afternoon, the impressive Afro-Colombian Library of Social Sciences, with 15 volumes and 27 authors, a collection (from Editorial UniValle) directed by William Mina, a professor at the University of Cauca.

The Library proposes a “decolonial and Afro-centered approach that unifies the Pacific, the Caribbean and the inter-Andean valleys to show the contributions of Afro authors to the different disciplines and arts”, representative of the main current of thought of the Afro-Colombian social movement.

Two co-authors from the Library will talk, Rubén Darío Hernández and Wilmer Villa, accompanied by Edna Liliana Valencia, the author of the book “Racism and I”.

At three in the afternoon, news from the great Afro-Colombian author, Manuel Zapata Olivella. The Dean of Humanities of the Universidad del Valle, Darío Henao, and the Secretary General of the same institution, Professor Luis Carlos Castillo, will discuss five new volumes of the work of Manuel Zapata Olivella.

Three volumes that compile texts from 1938-1964 (First texts), from 1965-1985 (from National Letters and other sources) and from 1966-2004 (other texts), and the essay books “El hombre colombiano” and “La rebellión of the genes”.

These books are the result of an editorial alliance between the Ministry of Culture, the National Library of Colombia, the Caro y Cuervo Institute, and the universities of Valle, Cartagena, Córdoba and Tecnológica de Pereira.

At four in the afternoon, a time for theater and literature, with “Jealousy, racism and power in Shakespeare’s Othello”, about the Colombian adaptation (Goti Tropi Caribe) that is in season at the Teatro Nacional Calle 71 , starring the magnificent Afro-Colombian actor Ramsés Ramos, who will talk with Hernando Parra and Nicolás Montero.

At six in the afternoon, after “Padilla, mulatto hero of the Naval Bicentennial” (5:00 pm), the discussion “Afro-Colombians in cinema and television: balance”, with actresses Bárbara Perea, with a long career; Paola Valencia, a new face (The medalists), and Ramsés Ramos, a benchmark.

The Afro-Colombian agenda at the El Espectador Experience Center at FILBo ends with a musical conversation between the Pacific and the Caribbean. Absalón from AfroPacífico and Mónica Castillo, from La Mojarra Eléctrica, with Eibar Gutiérrez, the Vallenato urban minstrel.

Thus, the spirit of Afro-Colombians of the Year, the distinction awarded since 2010 by El Espectador and Fundación Color de Colombia, will have a space to enhance the diversity of our nation at FILBo 2023.